Get Ready for the Breaking Benjamin/Three Days Grace Tour!

This is not a drill. Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace have officially announced a tour kicking off this fall! The tour promises an unforgettable run across North America, complete with VIP packages, festival appearances, and powerful performances from two of rock’s most iconic bands. It isn’t the first the two bands decided to go on a tour together and we hope not the last. Before we get into it lets get to know our bands first to get us hyped for their upcoming tour.

Breaking Benjamin

Breaking Benjamin, formed in 1999 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, has long been a staple of the hard rock scene. Over the years, the band has undergone several lineup changes and even a temporary hiatus in the early 2010s. However, they made a triumphant return in 2014—and haven’t looked back since. Their most recent song Awaken was released October 16, 2024, after leaving behind their old label; their first single in five years! Maybe this year they will release their seventh studio album?

Their current lineup features:



AUBURN, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 03: (L-R) Benjamin Burnley, Jason Rauch, Shaun Foist, Aaron Bruch, Keith Wallen of Breaking Benjamin pose for a photo during the Pain In The Grass music festival presented by 99.9 KISW at White River Amphitheatre on September 03, 2022 in Auburn, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

In addition to this, Breaking Benjamin has sold over 19 million albums, earned multiple RIAA-certified platinum and gold singles, and continues to deliver emotionally charged, heavy-hitting rock. We have also chosen two songs from their recent album and their iconic album for you guys to listen to, so make sure to check it out!

Awaken & The Diary Of Jane

Awaken is the bands new single song off their upcoming untitled album

(Breaking Benjamin Awaken. Youtube/ Breaking Benjamin)

The Diary of Jane is the bands most popular song off their album Phobia

(Breaking Benjamin- The Diary of Jane music video. Youtube/ Breaking Benjamin)

Pretty great songs from an awesome band! Keep reading because now we’re going to get into the tour.

Awaken The Fallen Tour

To start things off, Breaking Benjamin is hitting the road in support of their latest album Awaken. The spring tour leg was announced early on this year with special guests Staind, leading into an even bigger second leg in late August—this time teaming up with longtime rock heavyweights Three Days Grace.

Notably, VIP passes and tickets were announced as well and are now available on both bands’ official websites, with several stops already generating serious buzz. Furthermore, this run includes performances at major festivals such as Rocklahoma and Louder Than Life from both bands.

(Barry Stock (Left) and Brad Walst (Right) live performance. ShutterStock/ J.A. Dunbar)

Three Days Grace

Meanwhile, Three Days Grace is making headlines of their own with special announcements. The Canadian rock band, originally formed in Norwood, Ontario, has remained a driving force in alternative metal since the early 2000s. What’s more, they’ve recently reunited with original frontman Adam Gontier, who left in 2013, who now shares vocal duties with Matt Walst, creating a unique and electrifying dual-vocal dynamic.

Their powerhouse lineup includes:

(NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 20: (L-R) Brad Walst, Neil Sanderson, Adam Gontier, Matt Walst and Barry Stock of the band Three Days Grace visit SiriusXM Studios on March 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Over the years, the band has also released seven studio albums and racked up an impressive 18 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. In addition to this, the bands recent single Mayday has been making some noises as well. We have also chosen two songs from their recent album and their iconic album for you guys to listen to, so make sure to check it out!

Mayday & Pain

Mayday Is Three Days Grace recent single for their upcoming album

(Three Days Grace Mayday music video. Youtube/ Three Days Grace )

Pain is Three Days Grace most popular song off their album One- X album

(Three Days Grace – Pain Music Video. Youtube: Three Days Grace)

Festivals Line Up

(Sonic Temple Line up. Youtube/Davie Rockit)

In addition to their joint tour, both bands are set to appear at several major festivals. Three Days Grace announced they will perform at the Sonic Temple Festival on May 8, 2025, alongside legends like Metallica, Korn, and Linkin Park.

However, this is not the end, just the beginning, as Three Days Grace will be joining Breaking Benjamin on the road this winter, and announced they will head out on a Canadian tour during the summer. In addition to this, you can check out their official website for full dates and VIP package details.

Now, let’s also get into what matters most—the tour announcement. Below are the tour dates for Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace, along with details about which band is going to which festivals.

(Breaking Benjamin upcoming tour with Three Days. Website/ Three Days Grace )

This tour is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated rock events that was announced in 2025. In addition to this, we have two of the genre’s biggest names sharing the stage, along with fresh material, festival slots, and a passionate fan base, it’s bound to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. So, grab your tickets, crank up the volume, and get ready to awaken the fall with Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace.