Everything we know about Kacey Musgrave’s Sixth Album, “Deeper Well”

Kacey Musgraves has been an influential part of the music world for almost a decade. Following her 2021 post-divorce album, “Starcrossed”, the iconic country-pop artist is ready to give us a glimpse into her next stage of life with her highly anticipated new album.

DEEPER WELL

At this year’s Grammy’s, the country star released a commercial that teased a new song, with the lyric “My Saturn Has Now Returned”.

Consequently, that lyric turned out to be the first lyric of her album’s debut single and title track, “Deeper Well”

Kacey Musgrave’s Official Music Video for “Deeper Well.” Youtube/KaceyMusgraves

The complete song along with the official music video dropped on February 8th. Additionally, the video captures Musgraves exploring serene mountains and bodies of water. She confirmed the location of the video to be in Iceland through her Instagram post.

As the country-pop singer explores the beautiful area, it features a variety of shots of Musgraves interacting with nature, as well as shots interacting with horses and sheep and gazing up at the sky. As she walks along a path adorned with floating rocks, a little orb of light guides her.

Kacey Musgraves in the Official Deeper Well Music Video. Youtube/KaceyMusgraves

This introspective and mature track delves into Musgraves’ thoughts and reflections, offering a stripped-down acoustic pop sound with intricate fingerpicking.

Additionally, she shared some thoughts behind the title track in a press release about her upcoming album. “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else.”

As the video concludes, Musgraves commands floating rocks and emerges atop a peak, radiating light amidst darkness, symbolizing her transcendence.

ALBUM TITLE AND COVER

On February 8, the same day she released the Deeper Well Music Video, Musgraves posted the cover and title of her newest album: The photo is her in a field, staring at the camera with a flower in hand.

Additionally, The cover was photographed by her sister, Kelly Christine Sutton.

In her Instagram post, Musgraves wrote:

“My new album, Deeper Well, is arriving March 15th. It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too. 🌱 Listen to the title track, watch the video, and pre-order now. Link in bio. Both album covers shot by my little sis @kellychristinephoto

Produced with @thesilverseas + @tronian” Kacey Musgrave’s Instagram post on Febraury 8th, 2024

TRACKLIST

Musgraves released the album tracklist as well. We are getting 14 original tracks including “Deeper Well”

“Cardinal” “Deeper Well” “Too Good to be True” “Moving Out” “Giver / Taker” “Sway” “Dinner With Friends” “Heart of the Woods” “Jade Green” “The Architect” “Lonely Millionaire” “Heaven Is” “Anime Eyes” “Nothing to Be Scared Of”

PRODUCERS WHO MADE GOLDEN HOUR

Musgraves co-produced the 14-track Deeper Well alongside her longtime collaborators Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. These producers also worked on her Grammy-winning Golden Hour project and 2021 album, Star-Crossed.

However, Golden Hour was primarily produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, and Kacey Musgraves herself. Meanwhile, “star-crossed” was produced by Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, and Trent Dabbs. So while there is some overlap in the production team, they are not identical for both albums.

While she created almost all of the songs with those two producers, Musgraves also reunited with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, her co-writers on her 2013 Grammy-winning song “Merry Go Round,” along with much of her earlier works. According to Billboard, they collaborated on the 10th track titled “The Architect.”

NO COLLABORATORS

Despite 2023 being a busy year for Kacey collaboratively, her newest album doesn’t seem to have any features. In 2023 Musgraves released collaborative hits like “She Calls Me Back ” by Noah Kahan and Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” by Zach Brown, and “Don’t Do Me Good “by Madi Diaz.

The Official Lyric Video of Noah Kahan and Kacey Musgraves’s collaboration “She Calls Me Back.” Youtube/NoahKahan

Judging from the tracklist, it appears that Musgraves is embarking on a solo venture with this project, poised to deliver a compelling and intimate collection of songs.

DEEPER WELL SCENTED CANDLE

Musgraves isn’t only releasing music this year. She also announced on February 24 in an Instagram Post her collaboration with Boy Smells to create a scented candle named after the upcoming album, Deeper Well.

She describes it in the Instagram post as containing, “elements like oak moss, mushroom, saffron, beetroot, lavender, clary sage, and raspberry come together to make your space smell like the bottom of a forest in the clouds”

VINYL

Also, Deeper Well candles are not the only scented item she is selling. She is releasing a vinyl pressed-on 180-gram transparent cream vinyl with KM + Boy Smells Deeper Well-scented sleeves. It is available now on her website.

WORLD TOUR

On February 29, 2024, Musgraves announced on Twitter that she would be going on tour after the album releases, starting on April 28th with Dublin. From Amsterdam to Sacramento, Florida, and Nashville, Musgraves is set to cover a wide range of places on her tour.

Additionally, she plans to perform for two nights each in Boston, Inglewood, Houston, and Nashville.

TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE

On February 29, 2024, she released her second single “Too Good to Be True” along with a lyric video.

Kacey Musgrave’s Official Lyric Video for “Too Good to Be True.” YouTube/KaceyMusgraves

Musgraves explores her fears of opening herself up again as she eases herself back into love. With lyrics like, “Please don’t make me regret/ opening up that part of myself” She expresses the fear of opening up to love again. This simplistic folky song is beautifully sincere and vulnerable.

NEW DIRECTION

“I didn’t know what kind of album I was going to make,” Musgraves said in a statement, “Other than the fact that it was going to be soft and organic and honest. My songwriting roots. And about less meaning more. But beyond that, this album is about who I am in love, and what I’m looking for.”

Therefore, for this album, Musgraves is returning to a more acoustic, stripped-down style. This marks a shift from her pop-focused album, which explored themes about her life post-divorce.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Musgraves said this about the project: “‘Deeper Well’ cuts to the core of the human experience for those that are wanting to experience a deep relationship with themselves and also other humans that are existing. The older I get, the more I realize that if you don’t know yourself and you don’t have a deep relationship with yourself, you’re not going to have that with anybody else.”

“The songs are very spiritual. I was seeking some different environmental energy for this project, and Electric Lady has the best mojo.”

With this new perspective and the path she’s currently on in life, this album is poised to be one of her most vulnerable, personal, and spiritual yet.