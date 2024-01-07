Elvis Presley to Return to Stage in 2024 as Hologram in AI Concert

Twenty-seven years after his death, Elvis Presley is set to make a comeback to the stage through the use of AI technology.

Using artificial intelligence (AI), Elvis is returning to the stage in November of this year as a hologram.

Layered Reality, a British company, uses AI technology to create immersive theatre experiences. In the past, they’ve created immersive versions of “The War of the Worlds” and “The Gunpowder Plot”.

But their latest venture aims to bring the king of rock ‘n’ roll back to the stage for the first time since 1977.

According to their website,

“Elvis Evolution” is “a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans.”

“Through AI and groundbreaking tech, you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career.”

The company boasts that the concert will feature a “life-sized digital Elvis”. The hologram will perform his most iconic songs and moves.

The company is also offering all attendees an “exclusive” after-party at their Elvis-themed restaurant. Featuring a bar with live music, DJs, and performances.

Although the Central London venue is yet to be revealed, Layered Reality is bringing the concert to Berlin, Tokyo, and Las Vegas.

“A Next Generation Tribute”

“‘Elvis Evolution’ is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley,” said Andrew McGuinness, the founder and chief executive of Layered Reality.

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world.”

Authentic Brands Group, who own Elvis Presley Enterprises, partnered with Layered Reality to bring the experience to life.

Marc Rosen, Authentic Brands Group’s president of entertainment, said:

“We’re thrilled to partner with Layered Reality to give fans a new, immersive way of experiencing Elvis Presley’s life and legacy.”

With the success of recent films like “Elvis” (directed by Baz Luhrmann) and “Priscilla” (directed by Sofia Coppola), Elvis has been introduced to a new generation.

The musician is one of the highest-selling in the world, with over 500 million records sold. This new experience allows this generation to further discover Presley and his music.

Tickets to the concert go on sale in the summer of 2024, with a waiting list available for fans.