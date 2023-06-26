Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K for Provoking Her with Mention of Takeoff in Video on Titanic Submersible Incident

The ongoing feud between Cardi B and YouTuber Tasha K has taken a new turn, with Tasha K referencing the late Migos rapper Takeoff in relation to Cardi’s recent video about the missing Titanic submersible. This incident follows Cardi’s recent legal victory in a $4 million defamation case against Tasha K, known for spreading false claims and launching malicious campaigns against the Bronx rapper.

Tasha K took to social media to question Cardi B’s ability to cope with grief after Takeoff’s death, implying that Cardi was posting guns and not grieving properly. These comments were seen as an attempt to provoke Cardi and undermine her emotions during a difficult time.

In response, Cardi B didn’t hold back and publicly criticized Tasha K for her despicable remarks, accusing her of hypocrisy. Cardi opened up about her grief over Takeoff’s passing, expressing the toll it has taken on her mental and emotional well-being. She shared details about weight loss, difficulty eating and sleeping, and the ongoing grief she shares with her husband, Offset.

Cardi B also emphasized the threats she faces as a rapper, explaining the relevance of her gun ownership for personal protection. She then alleged that Tasha K is hiding money in Africa, implying that her lawyers are aware of this claim.

The feud between Cardi B and Tasha K traces back to 2019 when Cardi filed a defamation lawsuit against the gossip blogger. Cardi accused Tasha K of spreading false claims about her health and substance abuse issues, leading to a malicious campaign against her. After a lengthy legal battle, Cardi B emerged victorious in January 2022, with the court awarding her $4 million in damages and legal fees. However, the animosity between the two continues to escalate.

Meanwhile, Tasha K has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is seeking permission from the court to continue producing her podcast, Unwine with Tasha K. Court filings reveal that she currently has a meager $95.56 in her bank account as of May 25. Under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Tasha K would be allowed to remain in business and operate her podcast, with the ability to propose a plan of reorganization and seek approval from affected creditors.

As the feud between Cardi B and Tasha K persists, it remains to be seen how these developments will impact their ongoing conflict and the public perception surrounding it.

Amid the ongoing legal battles between Tasha K and Cardi B, Tasha K’s bankruptcy filing adds another layer to the complex situation. The Bronx rapper has been actively pursuing the collection of the $4 million in damages she was awarded in the defamation lawsuit against Tasha K.

Cardi B’s legal team took steps to freeze Tasha K’s assets and money through a request to Chase Bank. The objective was to ensure that the outstanding amount would be available for payment. In response, Tasha K sought a stay of execution from the judge who presided over the civil suit. This legal maneuver was likely an attempt to delay or prevent the freezing of her assets.

Furthermore, Cardi B has taken further legal action against Tasha K, filing a separate lawsuit. In this lawsuit, the rapper accuses Tasha K of perpetuating falsehoods and causing harm to her reputation. During the court proceedings, Cardi B provided testimony regarding the detrimental impact these rumors and false claims had on her mental health. She expressed the emotional toll, including experiencing thoughts of suicide as a result of the defamation.

The legal battles between Cardi B and Tasha K continue to unfold, with each party aiming to protect their interests and seek recourse for the alleged harm caused. As the legal process progresses, it remains to be seen how these disputes will be resolved and what further implications they may have for both individuals involved.