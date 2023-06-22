Cardi B Calls Out Billionaire Stepson, Brian Szasz, Over Insensitive Blink-182 Concert Post During Search for Missing Sub

Cardi B has publicly criticized Brian Szasz, the stepson of a billionaire who is currently missing aboard a submersible bound for the Titanic wreckage. Szasz had admitted attending a Blink-182 concert in San Diego while search efforts were underway to locate his stepfather, Hamish Harding, and the other missing crew members.

Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to express her disapproval of Szasz’s actions. She questioned why he didn’t show more concern and actively participate in the search efforts, stating that if she were the one missing, she would expect her loved ones to be sad and actively involved in trying to find her.

She also expressed her surprise that someone with immense wealth like Szasz could seemingly lack the support and care of others. Cardi B remarked that she would rather be poor but loved than be a billionaire without anyone caring about her.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Szasz shared a photo from the Blink-182 concert, explaining that his family would want him to attend as the band’s music had helped him through difficult times. He later defended himself against the online backlash, stating that he didn’t see why he should stay at home watching the news and that the band’s music had been a source of support for him since 1998.

Meanwhile, Hamish Harding, the stepfather of Szasz, is among the passengers aboard the submersible named the Titan, which went missing during its underwater voyage to the Titanic wreckage. Concerns have been raised about the vessel’s breathable air supply, with U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick stating that it could run out as early as Thursday morning.

The situation remains tense as search and rescue efforts continue, and the loved ones of the missing crew members anxiously await news of their fate.

As the search for the missing submersible and its crew members continues, tensions and concerns are mounting. The fate of Hamish Harding and the four other individuals on board remains uncertain, adding to the urgency of the rescue mission.

Cardi B’s outspoken remarks about Brian Szasz attending a concert during the search efforts have sparked a debate about personal responsibility and priorities in times of crisis. While some people sympathize with Szasz’s desire to find solace in music, others share Cardi B’s view that a loved one’s disappearance should elicit a more devoted and proactive response.

The incident has also shed light on the human aspect of wealth and fame. Cardi B’s statement about preferring to be broke but loved resonated with many, highlighting the importance of genuine care and support over material wealth.

As the days pass, the situation grows increasingly dire for the crew members aboard the submersible. The limited air supply poses a significant threat, and every passing hour brings them closer to a critical point. The search and rescue teams are tirelessly working against the clock to locate and save the missing individuals.

The global community has been following the developments closely, offering thoughts, prayers, and support to the families affected by this distressing situation. As the search continues, hopes remain high for a successful rescue operation and the safe return of the crew members.

The story serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of valuing and cherishing our loved ones. It also prompts discussions about how individuals should respond and act in the face of adversity, emphasizing the significance of empathy, compassion, and unity during challenging times.