Bailey Baum Took a Step Back, Now She’s Stepping Into Something New

Following the independent release of her debut album in 2024, I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now, Bailey Baum is in a pivotal place in her career. On opposite sides of the country, Bailey and I met virtually to discuss her creative process, debut album, new music, and some behind-the-scenes details on what’s to come next for the singer.

Bailey’s World

With experience as a signed artist for two years, Bailey continues to put her career in drive, focused on making music that connects with people. It’s a dream she has carried for years and one she’s working tirelessly to bring to life.

Credit: Bailey Baum & Rachel Ritt

Bailey released her debut record I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now in October 2024. This project was years in the making with Bailey overseeing every detail.

I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now

BH: “Since you released your album, what’s been the most rewarding experience?”

BB: “Honestly, releasing the video alongside the album was such a rewarding moment for me. We worked so hard on it, and I had been carrying the idea for over a year and a half, a five-song music video, dirt bike and all. Finally bringing that vision to life felt incredible.

What’s just as meaningful is seeing how people connect with the music. I’ll get a random message on a Tuesday from someone saying, “I love this song” or “I really relate to this.” Every time I receive something like that, it reminds me why I do this. I also love hearing different interpretations of the songs, how people experience them in ways I may not have even intended. Those moments of connection are what keep me going as an artist.”

BH: “What does the title I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now mean to you today?”

BB: “Honestly, I still feel the same in a lot of ways. The title was inspired by my younger self riding a dirt bike at six years old, daydreaming about being interviewed for my music and singing on stage. That little six-year-old brain was already living in the world of imagination, and I think that was my way of leaning into my inner child.

I often tell myself, “If I could go back and tell my 17-year-old self what I did yesterday, whether it was singing at a certain venue or experiencing something I’ve always dreamed of she wouldn’t believe me.” She’d be shocked.

Sometimes in the moment, things just feel like, “Okay, cool.” But then I remind myself that my younger self would be so proud of me. At the same time, I know I’m not where I want to be yet. I still have so much more to say.”

BH: “How has your approach to making music evolved since releasing your record?”

BB: “Making that record was the easiest it’s ever felt. I worked with Chad Copelin, Tim Dehnert, and Nic Gomez. We’d go into the studio, make a song, and if we loved it, we’d put it on the album. We weren’t even planning to make one at first. I think that changed how I make music. Now I go in with one or two people, bring an idea, and just see how we feel that day. I try not to put too much pressure on myself anymore. I think I’m more confident now.”

Independent Artistry

BH: “Having experienced both being signed to a label and working independently, what has been the most rewarding part of creating music on your own?”

BB: “Every part of the album feels like it truly came from me. One of the things I love most now is being able to work on my own timeline. I knew I wanted an October release, and being able to make that decision for myself was really important.

I’ve realized how much I enjoy being in charge of my own creative process. I like having control, making my own decisions, and constantly figuring out what I want to do next. That freedom has made this project feel even more personal and intentional.”

BH: “You take on a lot of different hats like creative director, writer, designer and of course musician. What’s it like juggling all of that?”

BB: “I have a really strong vision for everything I do. At times it could seem overwhelming, but because it all comes from me, it naturally aligns. It can definitely be stressful, but more than anything, it is fun, rewarding, and fulfilling.

When things do not work out, I try to see it as a sign. I think maybe that idea was not meant to happen because something else needs to fall into place. I do my best to keep a positive perspective, even in the middle of all the chaos.”

Credit: Bailey Baum & Rachel Ritt

Creative Challenges

BH: “When you’re writing music, what do you find to be the most helpful strategy or tool for overcoming creative blocks?”

BB: “I am a super visual person. When I get stuck on a lyric, I will pull up Pinterest and start scrolling until an image sparks a word or an idea I need. Even just looking around the room can help. I remember when we were writing “Lonely Looking” there was a piece of candy next to me, and we were stuck on a line. I noticed it was a Hi-Chew, and that ended up inspiring a lyric. Little things like that spark ideas for me. I pull inspiration from everywhere, whether it is Pinterest, Tumblr, or just what is around me in the moment. I also bring my journals and flip through pages to inspire old feelings and what I was going through before I was in the studio.”

Where Bailey Is Now

BH: “What would you say has been the most surprising part of your journey so far as an artist?”

BB: “That is a really tough question. This feels a little vulnerable, but I think the hardest part is learning to let go of control and expectations. I have been doing this for so long, and I am not yet where I would love to be. My dream is to be touring and meeting people in real life. I was a fan girl once, and now I want to meet people who support me the way I used to support the artists I loved. So for me, it comes down to letting go of expectations and trusting the process.”

New Music

BH: “How are you approaching this next era differently?”

BB: “I see my next project as a little distant world in my brain. Now I just have to figure out how to make that world a reality. So I guess that is how I am working differently, but I could also start working, and that world could completely become something else.

I randomly thought, I think this is the title, and then wondered how I am even coming up with a title without a song. I feel like the idea is there, and I have been watching a lot of movies and studying things that I would want it to be like.”

BH: “What’s the future for your music like?”

BB: “I write from my own experiences, and so much has happened since finishing that album two years ago. I have a lot to say and so much I want to write about, like situationships and everything that comes with them. I am still figuring it all out, but it excites me to think about what is next. For now, I am still very much focused on promoting I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now.”

Looking Forward

Through her songwriting, artwork, and visuals, Bailey Baum has proven her genuine passion for what she does. From dreaming of being an artist as a child to independently releasing her debut record with an accompanying visual project, Bailey is in full control of her story and how it’s being told.

Coming up on the first anniversary, Bailey is focusing on promoting this record while simultaneously dipping her toes into the water that is her next project. With the foundation built, Bailey is in full construction mode, making sure this next project matches the authentic and light nature of I’d love to be who I thought I’d be by now. Keep your ears and eyes on Bailey, as she is in her most pivotal and powerful place in her career.