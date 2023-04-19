Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Music

5 Best Eminem Songs in 2023

With numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums under his belt, Eminem has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the rap genre. In this article, we’ll take a look at the five best Eminem songs that you should be listening to in 2023.

Published

Credit: Kraft74/Shutterstock

Eminem, also known as Marshall Mathers III, is among the most successful and influential rappers ever.

His unique style, controversial lyrics, and impressive rhyming skills have made him a fan favorite for over two decades. Eminem has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the rap genre, with numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums under his belt.

In this article, we’ll look at the five best Eminem songs you should be listening to in 2023.

Lose Yourself

Released in 2002, “Lose Yourself” is regarded as Eminem’s most significant hit. The song was written for the movie “8 Mile”, in which Eminem starred and told the story of his character’s struggles to make it as a rapper. The song’s iconic chorus, “You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime,” has become a motivational anthem for people worldwide. It became the first rap song to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song as part of the 8 Mile soundtrack and also won Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Solo Performance – even more impressive when considering Eminem had only been a big name on the scene for around three years at that point.

Stan

“Stan” is a chilling tale of an obsessive fan who becomes increasingly unhinged as he writes letters to Eminem. The song was released in 2000 and featured a haunting chorus from Dido’s “Thank You.” “Stan” is considered one of Eminem’s most powerful songs, as it deals with fame, obsession, and mental health themes. It is widely regarded as one of the greatest story-telling songs of all time, with the narrative switching between the obsessive fan and Eminem, detailing a one-sided relationship ending in tragedy. Eminem, when asked about the story behind ‘Stan,’ said that while it’s not necessarily directly factual, it is an accumulation of experience he’s had with obsessed fans throughout his career.

The Real Slim Shady

“The Real Slim Shady” is one of Eminem’s most recognizable songs. The track was released in 2000 on his classic album, The Marshall Mathers LP, and features Eminem’s signature satirical humor. The song was a massive commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The track is one of the defining songs for Eminem as an artist and is a scathing commentary on the music industry and how disruptive he knows his career has been thus far.

Without Me

“Without Me” was released in 2002 as the lead single from Eminem’s album “The Eminem Show.” The song features a catchy chorus, a driving beat, and Eminem’s classic humor. The track was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. “Without Me” is still considered one of Eminem’s most iconic hits, with the track accompanying Eminems catchy lyrics being one of the most recognizable in rap history.

My Name Is

“My Name Is” was Eminem’s breakthrough hit, produced by none other than DR Dre and released in 1999. The song’s catchy chorus and clever lyrics quickly caught the attention of the music industry, and the track became an instant classic. The song was released as a single around a month before the “Slim Shady LP” – the major-label debut album that catapulted Eminem to success. “My Name Is” introduced Eminem to a global audience and set the stage for his future success.

Honorable mentions:

Bad Meets Evil – 1999

Mockingbird – 2005

Guilty Conscience – 1999

In conclusion, Eminem has produced many hits throughout his career, but these five songs stand out as his best. Each piece showcases a different aspect of Eminem’s musical talent and lyrical ability. From motivational anthems to chilling tales of obsession, these tracks have stood the test of time and continue to be enjoyed by fans worldwide.

Do you like Eminem? Read this article on Trill Mag – Gen Z Tries To Cancel Eminem Again – Millennials Still Aren’t Having It.

In this article:,
Written By

My name is Donal Hay, I'm a student studying in Manchester with a passion for writing and finding interesting news stories.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

TV & Film

Every Live-Action 80s/90s Batman Movie Ranked

From Burton and Keaton to Schumacher and Kilmer, who did it best?

11 hours ago

TV & Film

What’s Going on With Star Wars for the Next Few Years?

Star Wars is gearing up for a lot of shows and movies in the next coming years, what are all of them about? Read...

1 day ago

TV & Film

Why is Society Obsessed with TV Dads Right Now?

Why is pop culture obsessed with the father figure character archetype?

2 days ago
South Park Title Poster South Park Title Poster

TV & Film

Are the Creators of South Park Unhappy With the Direction of the Show?

The creators of South Park may have left messages in the most recent season that reveal their disapproval of the Show's current direction.

2 days ago

TV & Film

How Boys Love (BL) is Changing the Opinions on Same Sex Romance in Asia

BL is a big contributor in the understanding of LGBT people in TV and film. This genre has had a big impact around the...

2 days ago

TV & Film

2023’s Hottest Movie Releases: Uncovering the Nepotism and Favoritism in Hollywood’s Workplace

"Nepo babies" are being called out in Hollywood, so it's time to raise more awareness about how favoritism factors into film culture.

2 days ago

Music

Hip-Hop Turns 50: Raps 10 Most Important Albums

We have already tackled rap's 10 most important songs. But what about the bigger whole? Here are Rap's 10 Most Important Albums.

2 days ago
jumping burger ps4 jumping burger ps4

Gaming

The Jumping Burger PS4 Game Overview

Jump, flip, and bounce to victory in The Jumping Burger PS4 game! Experience fast-paced gameplay and a delicious burger theme.

2 days ago

TV & Film

Every Super Mario Movie Ranked

How does Illumination's attempt at the Nintendo mascot fare up against previous adaptions?

5 days ago

Music

5 Reasons Why Vinyl Sales Are On the Rise with Gen-Z

These are five reasons why you should consider shopping for vinyls.

5 days ago

TV & Film

Jack Black’s “Peaches” Song Shows Why He Was The Perfect Bowser For the Super Mario Bros. Movie

From silly cameos to suits with spikes, to even his own original song "Peaches," Jack Black continues to prove why he is the perfect...

6 days ago

TV & Film

Why Did ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Flop On the Big Screen?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods just came and went at the box office. It didn't shock and entertain audiences like the first one, why...

6 days ago