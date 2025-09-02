10 Songs to Relieve Back to School Jitters

Music is one of the most powerful stress relievers that will rid of back-to-school anxiety, create a studious atmosphere, or get fired up for the new year. Here are 10 relatable first day back songs that will get you pumped for going back to school and help reduce the first day back jitters.

It is finally back-to-school season where a wide range of different emotions, ranging from excitement to anxiety, begin flooding students’ minds. New students will begin swarming campus while navigating a brand new environment. Upperclassmen will become overwhelmed and nervous as graduation is only a few semesters away. Classes will be full of unfamiliar faces and feelings of being underprepared surface as the professor begins explaining the syllabus and what is to be expected throughout the semester.

While reading these past few sentences, if you are feeling any of these emotions put your headphones on, as Addison Rae once said, listen to these songs, and quickly add them to your back to school playlist.

Music has a wide range of genres to choose from, making it incredibly universal for different situations or settings. For example, Mozarts concertos may calm ones mind while studying for tests or exams, or listening to Charli XCX, on the walk to class, is the perfect electro-pop music to feel a sense of readiness for class. Music can be used as a distraction to ease the mind from feeling a wide range of emotions.

Here are 10 songs that I feel will align with any students typical school day and remove those back-to-school jitters.

1. “Beautiful Day”- U2

“Beautiful Day” by U2 is the perfect song to start your day with. Bono, lead singer of U2, wrote this song to demonstrate finding happiness in tough circumstances like the first day back to school.

This song should be played as soon as you get up. Starting your morning off with a positive vibe and manifesting for a perfect day filled with joy.

2. “Flashing Lights”- Kanye West, Dwele

Though Kanye discusses an imitation of a non-toxic relationship and over-consumption of desire, the beat and repetitiveness makes your body move, which is perfect for an early morning getting ready song.With the songs electro-hip-hop sound, mixed with Dwele’s chilling, yet attractive vocals it easily encapsulates the listener.

Imagine getting ready for the first day of school, blasting this song while doing your skin care or makeup routine, a total vibe.

3. “TSU”- Drake

This song obviously had to make the list. Texas Southern University or TSU is a real college that is, historically, a Black university is Drake’s favorite city Houston, Texas. The song features OG Ron C who is from Houston.

Most colleges have events or club fairs during the first week back, which causes a lot of foot traffic. This song is perfect for walking to your first class, while navigating through the busy campus. With an unexpected beat switch, smooth, repetitive vocals, and ending with an unpredictable slow pace.

4. “Slide”- The Goo Goo Dolls

“Slide” by The Goo Goo Dolls discusses a complicated situation where a couple battles between multiple solutions to resolve the issue, yet this interpretation is covered by its simplicity and rythmic sound.

This is another song that is best played while walking to class. It has a steady beat that syncs the listener and song together. This gives a cinematic environment and almost romanticizes the college life.

5. “School”- Nirvana

There is not much to this song, which is why this song fits perfectly in the middle of this playlist. The repetative three lines indicate a feeling of entrapment, which if you have been attending school for twelve or more years, you know this feeling all too well. The feeling of being stuck in the same cycle semester after semester.

6. “Walkin’ On The Sun”- Smash Mouth

It is time to get pumped again because, at this point, you have officially completed your first day of classes.

This song was originally written as a way to express a harmonious relationship between people in society. The song warns listeners to promote peace or else the world is going to burn. Also, it could be interpretated as a message about climate change.

This pop-rock song is upbeat and catchy, but has the alt-grunge sound from lead singer Steve Harwell.

7. “Playground Love” – Air, Gordon tracks

Everyone has that one campus crush that you notice while walking to or from class or maybe they are in your class. You may even fantasize about the powerful, emotional connection you two may have. This song is the definition of a young, immature love that everyone desires during their college years.

The poetic lyrics sung by Gordon Tracks and melancholy beat makes listeners infatuated with the song. It brings a sense of romance, especially when Hugo Ferran begins playing a captivating tune with the saxophone.

8. “Where’d All the Time Go?”- Dr. Dog

This song is a reflection. A reflection of time passing and how quickly life changes. This is where you stop, look around, and realize you are no longer a child, but an adult. You may be living by yourself for the first time where you have adult responsibilities or learning how to not rely on others, especially your parents or guardians.

Even though this song may bring tears to your eyes because of your loss of innocence, the energetic and fast-paced beat creates a middle ground between sadness and happiness.

9. “School’s Out”- Alice Cooper

It is time for a celebration because it is time to walk back to your dorm, car, apartment, etc. This song embodies the freedom of leaving school, whether it is your last day ever or the end of your first day back. Also, the song invites young people to become rebellious in the face of authority and break away from a confining system.

The hardcore, grungey vocals and garage-rock vibe emphasizes rebelliousness in youth. The song is loud with powerful guitar riffs and has a driving rhythmic force that pushes the song forward.

10. “The Weekend”- SZA

What is one thing all students are excited for? The weekend, obviously. Of course, this song has nothing to do with school, but come on its SZA.

This song discusses a relationship with a man who has multiple relations with other women. It discusses a schedule or plan between the women on who gets him on what day, which showcases self awareness as well as empowers an unconventional relationship.

The laid-back groove but catchy melody is a perfect ending to this playlist. It invites you to enjoy the weekend however you feel. Whether you plan to rot in bed, work, or party this song wants you to make the decision yourself.

Here is “10 Songs to Relieve Back to School Jitters” playlist on Spotify.

These 10 songs are perfect for helping you relieve first day back jitters. Ranging from indie-pop to grunge-rock this playlist is for anyone that feels a wide range of emotions about the up-and-coming school year. The relatability between the songs and real-life college situations brings the cinematic feeling all students wish to endure during back-to-school season.