Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2: Will there be a sequel at Netflix?

Avatar photo

Published

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone cast, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone plot
Image Credit: Netflix

One of the most recent movies on Netflix is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. A Stephen King story turned into a movie, and the story is about a reclusive billionaire (Mr. Harrigan) and a teenager who befriends him.

With the collaboration of The Blind Side writer and director John Lee Hancock, a project by Jason Blum from Blumhouse Pictures, and Ryan Murphy to bring Mr. Harrigan’s Phone to life.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is set in the early 2000s when iPhones first arrived on the scene and changed virtually everything. Craig gets his first iPhone, and not long after, he buys one for his elderly friend Mr. Harrigan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Craig found that using their phone was the best way to connect with people from the past, but when Mr. Harrigan passed away, Craig received texts and calls on the phone from beyond the grave.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2: Will there be a sequel on Netflix?

The original Mr. Harrigan’s Phone movie was already shortened to keep the film’s runtime within an allowable time frame, so a sequel would need to take an entirely new direction.

The market for adaptations of books is saturated, and it does not make sense for Netflix to adapt more stories from this particular book.

Would you watch Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2 if it got made? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix the scariest movie on Netflix, IT, IT Netflix

Entertainment

What’s The Scariest Movie On Netflix?

You’ll probably want to wait for one of the best movies on Netflix this Halloween season. The Shining is chilling and will raise the...

25 mins ago
Bromates, Bromates cast, Bromates plot Bromates, Bromates cast, Bromates plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Bromates’ On Netflix?

Everybody loves the buddy comedy genre, and Bromates looks to be another side-splitting addition. However, Netflix subscribers cannot enjoy Bromates yet. Sid and Jonesie...

7 hours ago

Entertainment

Is ‘The Lincoln Project’ Available on Netflix?

With more and more good documentaries being released, it’s a perfect time to be a documentary fan. One of the most highly-rated documentaries is...

7 hours ago
Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer Lyle Lyle Crocodile, Lyle Lyle Crocodile cast, Lyle Lyle Crocodile trailer

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ On Netflix?

There have been many famous talking animal movies, and the next one is Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. It will offer the same unique experience as...

7 hours ago
Fire Country, Fire Country plot, Fire Country cast, Fire Country cbs Fire Country, Fire Country plot, Fire Country cast, Fire Country cbs

Entertainment

Is ‘Fire Country’Available On Netflix?

There is a new series coming out. It’s all about Fire Country, and it will be broadcast on TV, but where will the show...

7 hours ago
Reginald the Vampire, Reginald the Vampire cast, Reginald the Vampire plot Reginald the Vampire, Reginald the Vampire cast, Reginald the Vampire plot

Entertainment

Is ‘Reginald The Vampire’ Available On Netflix?

There are always a lot of fangs-tastic vampire-themed shows and movies like Reginald the Vampire, but can people watch the show on Netflix? Jacob...

7 hours ago
Hellraiser, Hellraiser plot, Hellraiser cast Hellraiser, Hellraiser plot, Hellraiser cast

Entertainment

Where To Watch The New Hellraiser Movie

A new Hellraiser movie is out this weekend, and many horror fans are excited to see this fresh take on the iconic film series...

7 hours ago
'Virgin River' Season 5 'Virgin River' Season 5

Entertainment

‘Virgin River Season 5’ Release Updates

Fans are looking forward to Virgin River season five, but there is no release date yet. They are also looking to see what happens...

7 hours ago
Monster High, Monster High cast, Monster High plot Monster High, Monster High cast, Monster High plot

Entertainment

Where To Watch ‘Monster High’: The Movie

Monster High is back in a film! The film is now streamed, and people are wondering where they can watch it. We have the...

23 hours ago
The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot The Lincoln Lawyer, The Lincoln Lawyer cast, The Lincoln Lawyer plot

Entertainment

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast, Release Updates, And More

A new legal drama on Netflix shares story elements with a hit movie and book series, but does the show have more seasons? Here’s...

23 hours ago
Ginny and Georgia season 2, Ginny and Georgia, Ginny and Georgia new season Ginny and Georgia season 2, Ginny and Georgia, Ginny and Georgia new season

Entertainment

‘Ginny and Georgia Season 2’ Release Date

We’ve recently learned the release dates for many Netflix shows set to premiere by the end of 2022. There’s one show we have been...

23 hours ago
Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast Luckiest Girl Alive, Luckiest Girl Alive Release Date, Luckiest Girl Alive cast

Entertainment

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ All Soundtracks

The Luckiest Girl Alive streaming on Netflix. Mila Kunis stars in the movie, and she is the same writer as the book. Beyond the...

23 hours ago