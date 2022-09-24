Connect with us

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Jeffrey Dahmer Really Kicked Out Of The Army?

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Each episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story brings a new disturbing and harrowing feeling. This new Netflix series is about the murderer and sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer, and it is now streaming on the platform. Evan Peters is playing the character of Dahmer in this series, and his work is commendable.

The series takes its audience m into the unfortunate “murderous spree” that he went on for over a decade. In real life, Dahmer was convicted of killing and dismembering 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He was not just a murderer; his murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism, and the permanent preservation of body parts. The show also explores the aspect of the systemic racism of the police that allowed Dahmer to get away with it for so long.

In real life, Jeffrey Dahmer was kicked out of the army. According to their Biography, he was stationed in Germany at that time. He was later kicked out because of excessive drinking. He was recruited to the United States Army in January 1979 and trained as a medical specialist. Dahmer served as a combat medic when he was in Germany.

Later in March 1981, he was kicked out of service due to his drinking problem. Surprisingly, he was given an honorable discharge because his superiors thought his problems would not affect civilian life. After his discharge, he returned to Ohio. But while being there, he was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct, where he was fined and received a suspended jail sentence.

