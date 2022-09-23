‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Is Club 2019 Where Dahmer Met His Victims a Real Place?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is now on Netflix. You can watch the horror story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and all the murders he committed from 1978 to 1991. He met his victims at a club called Club 219, which you might want to know if it’s real or not. We’ve got your back, as always.

Spoilers ahead from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

In the show’s first episode, Jeffrey Dahmer walks into Club 219 and meets three men. After a casual conversation, he asks two of the men to visit him in his home for nude photos in exchange for money. The other man (Tracy Edwards), who died at Dahmer’s hands, accepts to see him in his apartment, signaling a key event that ended his murderous spree.

Image Credit: Netflix

After episode 1, the show goes back to when Dahmer committed his first murder and then the many other murders he committed until his capture and arrest in 1991.

Is Club 219 a real place?

Image Credit: Netflix

Yes, Club 219 was a gay bar that Dahmer frequently visited to pick up guys and lure them back to his apartment, where he would kill them. According to the Wisconsin LGBT History Project, Club 219 opened its doors in February 1981. It was championed for its drag show performances and strips shows. The bar is located in Downtown Milwaukee and is famous as the best place to be on New Year’s Eve.