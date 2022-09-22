Connect with us

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Did Dahmer Really Feed Human Meat to His Neighbors?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Image Credit: Netflix

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ is a dark drama based on true events. It arrived on Netflix yesterday and might not be for the light-hearted. This 10-episode limited series stars American Horror Story alum Evan Peters, as Jeffrey Dahmer. Dahmer has been depicted multiple times in TV and movies in the past. But this new show seems to take a different approach to this story. It sheds light on the victims and their loved ones instead of glorifying the life of Dahmer.

Dahmer is a notorious serial killer who murdered 17 young men between 1978 and 1991 in Ohio and Wisconsin. His murders involved cannibalism and necrophilia as well, and Dahmer even kept some of his victims’ bones in his home. When Dahmer was arrested in 1991, there were human heads in his refrigerator and freezer. A collection of skulls were also discovered.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story accurately represents all the events. It seemed like Dahmer did feed his neighbors sandwiches made of human meat or otherwise. In the trailer, we see Dahmer handing over a sandwich to his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland (Niecy Nash).

According to BuzzFeed, this is confirmed in the documentary The Jeffrey Dahmer Files, in which one of Dahmer’s neighbors, Pamela Bass, feared that she might have ate human meat. That’s extremely disturbing to even listen to. “I have probably eaten someone’s body part,” Bass admitted.

