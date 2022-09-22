Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Cast List: Who Plays Who?

Avatar photo

Published

Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

Evan Peters is the main attraction in this docuseries, and he will be playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Along with Peters, this docuseries also stars the talented Niecy Nash as Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland.

Here is the complete cast of Monster:

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer
Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer
Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer
Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland
Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer
Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards
Colin Ford as Chazz
Arye Gross as Gerald Boyle
Michael Beach as Detective Murphy
Colby French as Detective Kennedy
Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth
Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller
Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish
Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak
Josh Braaten as Young Lionel Dahmer
Savannah Brown as Young Joyce Dahmer
Nick A. Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer
Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks
Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi
Blake Cooper Griffin as Charles
Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss
Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes
Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes
Nikyla Boxley as Young Shirley Hughes
Karl Makinen as Officer Clyde Reynolds
Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson
Brandon Black as Dean Vaughn
Raphael Sbarge as Mayor John Norquist
David Barrera as Police Chief Arreola
Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers
Khetphet “KP” Phagnasay as Sounthone Sinthasomphone
Ken Lerner as Joseph Zilber
Dominic Burgess as John Wayne Gacy
Chris Greene as Assistant Chaplain Adams
Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver
Linda Park as Julie Yang

For more updates regarding Monster, refer to our website.

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

Is 2002 Movie ‘Dahmer’ About the Notorious Serial Killer on Netlix?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters, arrived on Netflix on September 21st. Viewers have been curious to know more about this infamous...

50 mins ago
Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast Bling Empire season 3, Bling Empire season 3 release date, Bling Empire season 3 cast

Entertainment

‘Bling Empire’ Season 3: Release Date, Official Trailer, Cast, And Everything We Know

Bling Empire is based on the lives of some wealthy Asians and their Asian American friends who live incredibly glamorous lifestyles in Los Angeles....

54 mins ago
Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix Family Reunion Part 5, Family Reunion Part 5 release date, Family Reunion Part 5 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Family Reunion’ Part 5, Season 3: Netflix Release Date Officially Announced

The complete list of Netflix movies and shows coming in October is out, and our favorite Family Reunion is on it. The fifth part...

3 hours ago
Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

How Many People Did Jeffrey Dahmer Kill?

Evan Peters is playing the role of Jeffrey Dahmer in a 10-episode Netflix series titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. On October 7th Netflix...

3 hours ago
Reboot, Reboot cast, Reboot plot, Reboot hulu Reboot, Reboot cast, Reboot plot, Reboot hulu

Entertainment

Where to Watch ‘Reboot’ Starring Keegan-Michael Key

Reboot is now streaming, and in this blog, we’ll tell you where you can watch this new comedy series. Reboot was created by the...

3 hours ago
Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update Bridgerton, Bridgerton season 3, Bridgerton season 3 release update

Entertainment

Netflix’s Bridgerton Prequel Series Gets an Official Title

Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel series finally has an official title. Netflix has not yet done a big reveal, but it’s expected to be announced on...

2 days ago
The Silent Twins, The Silent Twins Netflix, The Silent Twins plot, The Silent Twins cast The Silent Twins, The Silent Twins Netflix, The Silent Twins plot, The Silent Twins cast

Entertainment

Is ‘The Silent Twins’ on Netflix?

The new drama movie The silent twins was helmed by Polish writer and director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and based on a screenplay by Andrea Seigel....

2 days ago
Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio Maya Hawke, Maya Hawke stranger things, Maya Hawke bio

Entertainment

Maya Hawke Reveals She Wants More Characters Killed Off in the Next Stranger Things Season

Stranger Things has been a super hit series, and fans will likely have their own unique and personal wishlist for the characters and storylines...

2 days ago
Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates Is Fate: The Winx Saga, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3, Is Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 updates

Entertainment

How ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Reminded Us About the Importance of Friendship

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is an excellent example of the writers developing their plot based on the reviews of season 1. The...

2 days ago
Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot Fate: The Winx Saga, Fate: The Winx Saga cast, Fate: The Winx Saga plot

Entertainment

Will Bloom and Sky End Up Together in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. Fans of the fantasy genre can’t wait to get another glimpse of the...

2 days ago
Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga, Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga new season Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga season 2, Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga, Sky die in Fate: The Winx Saga new season

Entertainment

Does Sky Die in ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2? [Spoiler Alert]

The new season of Fate: The Winx Saga is finally streaming on Netflix. This teen fantasy series is based on the Nickelodeon animated show...

2 days ago
Pearl, Pearl cast, Pearl plot, Pearl age ratings Pearl, Pearl cast, Pearl plot, Pearl age ratings

Entertainment

‘Pearl’: Who’s in Ti West’s Horror Prequel to ‘X’? [Full Cast]

Pearl, the horror slasher movie, is currently playing in theatres. Ti West’s latest film is supposed to be a prequel to his hit horror...

2 days ago