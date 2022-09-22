‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Cast List: Who Plays Who?

Evan Peters is the main attraction in this docuseries, and he will be playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Along with Peters, this docuseries also stars the talented Niecy Nash as Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland.

Here is the complete cast of Monster:

Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer

Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards

Colin Ford as Chazz

Arye Gross as Gerald Boyle

Michael Beach as Detective Murphy

Colby French as Detective Kennedy

Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth

Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller

Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish

Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak

Josh Braaten as Young Lionel Dahmer

Savannah Brown as Young Joyce Dahmer

Nick A. Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer

Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks

Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi

Blake Cooper Griffin as Charles

Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss

Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes

Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes

Nikyla Boxley as Young Shirley Hughes

Karl Makinen as Officer Clyde Reynolds

Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson

Brandon Black as Dean Vaughn

Raphael Sbarge as Mayor John Norquist

David Barrera as Police Chief Arreola

Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers

Khetphet “KP” Phagnasay as Sounthone Sinthasomphone

Ken Lerner as Joseph Zilber

Dominic Burgess as John Wayne Gacy

Chris Greene as Assistant Chaplain Adams

Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver

Linda Park as Julie Yang

