‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ Cast List: Who Plays Who?

Evan Peters is the main attraction in this docuseries, and he will be playing the role of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Along with Peters, this docuseries also stars the talented Niecy Nash as Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland.
Here is the complete cast of Monster:
Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer
Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer
Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer
Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland
Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer
Shaun J. Brown as Tracy Edwards
Colin Ford as Chazz
Arye Gross as Gerald Boyle
Michael Beach as Detective Murphy
Colby French as Detective Kennedy
Mac Brandt as Officer Rauth
Grant Harvey as Officer Mueller
Matthew Alan as Officer Gabrish
Scott Michael Morgan as Officer Balcerzak
Josh Braaten as Young Lionel Dahmer
Savannah Brown as Young Joyce Dahmer
Nick A. Fisher as Young Jeffrey Dahmer
Cameron Cowperthwaite as Steven Hicks
Vince Hill-Bedford as Steven Tuomi
Blake Cooper Griffin as Charles
Matt Cordova as Detective Rauss
Rodney Burford as Tony Hughes
Karen Malina White as Shirley Hughes
Nikyla Boxley as Young Shirley Hughes
Karl Makinen as Officer Clyde Reynolds
Nigel Gibbs as Jesse Jackson
Brandon Black as Dean Vaughn
Raphael Sbarge as Mayor John Norquist
David Barrera as Police Chief Arreola
Dyllón Burnside as Ronald Flowers
Khetphet “KP” Phagnasay as Sounthone Sinthasomphone
Ken Lerner as Joseph Zilber
Dominic Burgess as John Wayne Gacy
Chris Greene as Assistant Chaplain Adams
Furly Mac as Christopher Scarver
Linda Park as Julie Yang
