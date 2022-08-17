Mindy Kaling’s Best Shows and Movies (And Where to Watch Them)

The Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director, and actor -Mindy Kaling is in a role. She worked on two of Netflix’s hit series —
1)Never Have I Ever and
2) Champions
She also starred in one of the biggest pop-culture shows of all time- The Office.
Mindy Kaling’s works on Netflix-
Never Have I Ever (2021) – she is the creator and executive producer of the popular series.
Champions (2018) – Mindy Kaling was involved in the cast and was also an executive producer on the show.
No Strings Attached (2011) – Mindy Kaling played the role of Natalie’s best friend, Dr. Shira, in the rom-com created by Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher.
Other works of Mindy Kaling include-
The Office (2006) – available on Fubo and Peacock
The Mindy Project (2018) – available on Hulu
The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021) – watch on HBO Max
Late Night (2019) – available on Amazon Prime Video
Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019) – available on Hulu
Inside Out (2015) – available on Disney
A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – available on Disney
This is the End (2013) – available on Starz
Date Night (2010) – available on Hulu
40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) – available on Starz