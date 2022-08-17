Mindy Kaling’s Best Shows and Movies (And Where to Watch Them)

The Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director, and actor -Mindy Kaling is in a role. She worked on two of Netflix’s hit series —

1)Never Have I Ever and

2) Champions

She also starred in one of the biggest pop-culture shows of all time- The Office.

Mindy Kaling’s works on Netflix-

Never Have I Ever (2021) – she is the creator and executive producer of the popular series.

Champions (2018) – Mindy Kaling was involved in the cast and was also an executive producer on the show.

No Strings Attached (2011) – Mindy Kaling played the role of Natalie’s best friend, Dr. Shira, in the rom-com created by Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher.

Other works of Mindy Kaling include-

The Office (2006) – available on Fubo and Peacock

The Mindy Project (2018) – available on Hulu

The Sex Lives of College Girls (2021) – watch on HBO Max

Late Night (2019) – available on Amazon Prime Video

Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019) – available on Hulu

Inside Out (2015) – available on Disney

A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – available on Disney

This is the End (2013) – available on Starz

Date Night (2010) – available on Hulu

40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) – available on Starz