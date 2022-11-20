Connect with us

CBS to Broadcast 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All' Live Concert Special This December

Published

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All CBS
Image Credit: CBS

Mariah Carey is said to be arriving at any small screens around you! CBS has announced that it will air her live holiday concert, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All”, on December 20, Tuesday. The two-hour long is said to have been filled up with feature songs of Mariah’s chart-topper, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The festivities will then air at 8 PM/7 Central.

Along with the grand CBS premiere, the concert will also be available to be streamed live and on-demand on the streaming giant Paramount+.

MTV will also be hosting the particular following the live broadcast as part of the CBS/Paramount Global alignment. More specific details are yet to come in the upcoming weeks leading the premiere.

The concert is coming after the end of Mariah’s two-date holiday revue tour (also titled Merry Christmas To All), which kicks off earlier in the month. The first stop will headline in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on December 11 and then be off to Madison Square Garden in New York on December 13. Mariah is said to deliver the Christmas spirit during both performances through singing, dancing, and her sparkling range of costumes.

The multiple-Grammy recipient has been crowned as the right “Queen of Christmas” due to her dropping holiday collaborations and festive music around the exceptional festivals. When “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was first released in 1994, the song became a smashing hit and continued to be successful even after years later.

Mariah continued her grab over the musical realm by launching her Christmas cake line and the NYC-based bakery “Milk Bar”.

Merry Christmas To All concert will air on CBS on December 20 at 8/7c.

