Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Star Holly Taylor’s Age, Bio, Height, Instagram, Role, And More

Avatar photo

Published

Holly Taylor, Holly Taylor bio, Holly Taylor manifest, Manifest
Image Credit: Netflix

Manifest season 4, part 1 was out on Netflix on November 4th, and viewers quickly dived back into the 8/28 mystery. If someone is curious about Holly Taylor and wants to learn more about her or just fancied a refresher, they are in the right place.

Holly Taylor age

Holly is a Canadian-American actress who plays the role of Angelina Meyer, a Flight 828 passenger who joined this series in season 3 and played a crucial role throughout the season. She recently turned 25 years old and celebrated her birthday on October 31st.

Holly Taylor height

This 25-year-old Manifest actress stands at about 5 feet, according to CelebHeights, but on her IMDb page, her height is around 5 ft 3 inches. She did not publicly comment on her height, so now we can only assume that she’s somewhere in that range.

Holly Taylor Instagram

Those trying to know more about the young actress can follow her on Instagram under the handle @holly_taylor. The Manifest actress holds a significant social media presence and often posts pictures and videos about her time on set and images from her day-to-day life.

Holly Taylor roles

Although many will recognize Holly’s face from Manifest, the young actress already has an outstanding acting resume. According to IMDb, Holly already has 17 acting credits assigned to her name, and she has worked in the popular series The Unsettling, The Good Doctor, The Americans, and others.

For more similar updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Gambling

10 Hollywood Stars Who Can’t Get Enough of Casinos

If you’re interested in learning who are the 10 Hollywood stars who can’t get enough of casinos, just keep reading. Here’s our ultimate list.

1 hour ago
Twitter Blue tick Twitter Blue tick

News

Are You Verified? Elon Musk’s $8 ‘Twitter Blue’ Verification Causes Mayhem

Twitter Blue is a premium monthly subscription available to iOS users.

1 hour ago
Paradise City, Paradise City plot, Paradise City cast, where to watch Paradise City Paradise City, Paradise City plot, Paradise City cast, where to watch Paradise City

Entertainment

‘Paradise City’: Is John Travolta and Bruce Willis’ New Action Movie on Netflix?

Paradise City stars two of the biggest stars from the action genre, Bruce Willis and John Travolta. Many Netflix subscribers are probably wondering if...

17 hours ago
Spirited, Spirited cast, Spirited plot Spirited, Spirited cast, Spirited plot

Entertainment

Best New Movie to Watch this Week: ‘Spirited’ Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell

The movie Spirited, starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, puts an interesting spin on an ordinary Christmas tale to bring the audience the exciting...

17 hours ago
Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast Laguna Beach Season 3, Laguna Beach new season, Laguna Beach Season 3 plot, Laguna Beach Season 3 cast

Celebrity

What is ‘Laguna Beach’ Star Lauren Conrad’s Net Worth?

Lauren Conrad was a fresh-faced teenager starring in the MTV reality series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004. She soon became America’s...

22 hours ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

When is Horror Series ‘1899’ Coming to Netflix? [Release Date & Time]

If you’re in the mood to watch horror series, you’ll want to check out Netflix at the end of the week. It’s all about...

22 hours ago
Bad Sisters, Bad Sisters release date, Bad Sisters plot Bad Sisters, Bad Sisters release date, Bad Sisters plot

Entertainment

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Sisters’ for Season 2

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Bad Sisters for season 2. The show follows the Garvey sisters, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka, as they plan...

22 hours ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast

Entertainment

When is ‘The Wonder’ Starring Florence Pugh Coming to Netflix? [Release Date & Time]

Florence Pugh is returning to Netflix with her new film The Wonder on November 16th. The Wonder is a drama film directed by Sebastián...

22 hours ago
Chord Overstreet, Chord Overstreet bio, Chord Overstreet age, Chord Overstreet relationship status Chord Overstreet, Chord Overstreet bio, Chord Overstreet age, Chord Overstreet relationship status

Entertainment

Who is ‘Falling for Christmas’ Star Chord Overstreet Dating?

Have you watched Falling for Christmas? You would have recognized Glee’s dashing Chord Overstreet Jake, a small hotel owner who rescues Sierra after her...

22 hours ago
The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date The Wonder, The Wonder plot, The Wonder cast, The Wonder release date

Entertainment

A Parent’s Guide to Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’: Is It Okay for Kids to Watch?

Set 13 years after the Great Famine in 1862 Ireland, The Wonder is a stirring new psychological drama film starring Florence Pugh, and it...

22 hours ago
Falling for Christmas, Falling for Christmas plot, Falling for Christmas Netflix, Netflix Falling for Christmas, Falling for Christmas plot, Falling for Christmas Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s Husband? [November 2022]

Like most Christmas movies, the central premise of Falling for Christmas is romance, and Lindsay Lohan is no stranger to that genre, and she...

22 hours ago
Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot Falling-for-Christmas, Falling-for-Christmas, Falling for Christmas release date, Falling for Christmas plot

Entertainment

‘Falling for Christmas’ Star George Young: Age, Height, Instagram, Roles, and Relationship Status

Falling for Christmas was released on Netflix on Nov. 10 and saw the return of Lindsay Lohan to the acting world. The wholesome Christmas...

22 hours ago