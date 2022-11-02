‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Synopsis, Cast, Episode Count and More

Last year, when NBC cancelled Manifest, it seemed like the show would join a long list of shows to have gone out with so many unresolved storylines in the shocking way the season ended.

Fortunately, the fans weren’t about to let their beloved show go out without a fight, and they quickly united to rally behind the mask. Manifest made Netflix the third show to spend 100 days in the top 10. The streaming giant listened to the fans of Manifest, and now season 4 is coming on November 4.

Manifest Main Cast:

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone

Holly Taylor as Angelina Meyer

Daryl Edwards as Robert Vance

Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone

Ty Doran as Cal Stone

Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl

Matt Long as Zeke Landon

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone

J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez

Official Synopsis of Manifest Season 4:

“As the death date draws nearer for the Flight 828 passengers, it’s a race against the clock for Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, and the whole team to figure out what happened to them, where they went, and how to save themselves from the time on their second chance running out.”

How many episodes is Manifest season 4, part 1?

Manifest Season 4 will consist of 20 episodes, and fans won’t be able to watch all 20 episodes upfront as Netflix will be splitting the season into two parts.