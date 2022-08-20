Joseph Quinn Star Of Stranger Things Reveals What Bands And Songs most inspired Eddie Munson

Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson was one of the most popular characters in Stranger Things season 4 . Plenty of metal-playing, grunge-wearing misfits of Hawkins, with social media about Joseph Quinn has been made.

One of the most iconic scenes of Eddie Munson is his performance in the “most-metal-ever” concert with a perfect rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Surprisingly, the actor himself performed most of the song. He earlier admitted that he had played guitar since he was a kid. He also said that he had been out of practice for quite a while, but when it came to performing, he pulled it out of the bag.

Image Credit: Netflix

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the 29-year-old actor named some of the artists he listened to while preparing to step into Eddie’s shoes.

“I listened to ‘Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he stated in the interview. There are also a few other tunes that we heard.

According to the article, Eddie listened to rock and metal bands such as Slayer, Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Led Zeppelin for inspiration for his character. He also provided the interviewer with the name of his guitar heroes- Jimi Hendrix as an “obvious” choice and Kurt Cobain.