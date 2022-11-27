Jenna Ortega’s Net Worth And Facts

Jenna Ortega started her career in 2012, and she gained huge recognition after her role as young Jane in one of our favorite telenovela adaptations, Jane the Virgin.

Jenna Ortega’s net worth

As we said, the Wednesday actress is quickly proving to be in high demand in Hollywood, which certainly is helping her reap an excellent fortune. According to Dwar, the Studio 666 actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of November 2022. Now that is a vast fortune to have at the age of 20.

How was Jenna Ortega discovered?

During an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2021, the Wednesday actress revealed that she was discovered at a young age after her mom, Natalie Ortega, shared videos of her on Facebook when she was nine. Those videos caught the attention of a family friend who knew a casting director, and that was pure luck!

How many siblings does Jenna Ortega have?

Jenna comes from a massive family. The Jane the Virgin alum has two brothers and three sisters- Isacc, Markus, Aaliyah, Mariah, and Mia.

When did Jenna Ortega make history?

This 20-year-old actress made history when she voiced Disney’s first Latina princess in the animated series Elena of Avalor.

Jenna Ortega is an ambassador for UNAIDS.

Jenna is the ambassador for UNAIDS, focusing on bringing awareness about the condition. She said during WE Day in 2017, “I want to help eliminate the stigma of AIDS and get people talking about it. Make it normal. Bring it up. It’s a disease that affects all of us.”

Jenna Ortega is a budding writer.

In an interview with Byrdie, she said, “I love to write. I write all the time, I’ll write about whatever. I’ll write essays or I’ll write scripts, it doesn’t really matter but it’s a great way to unwind.”

