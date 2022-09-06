Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is ‘The Bad Seeds Returns’ on Lifetime Tonight?

Published

The Bad Seed Returns cast, The Bad Seed Returns plot, The Bad Seed Returns updates
Image Credit: Lifetime

The Bad Seed Returns is about to be released.

McKenna Grace will reprise her role as Emma in this film to take us back to the troubled girl’s life when she was 15. She used to live with her aunt, Angela and appeared to be a typical teenager. However, her aunt’s husband became suspicious of her and wanted her to attend a boarding school.

There’s also a new girl at her school who knows about Emma’s secrets. Now Emma needs to protect those secrets at all costs, even if that needs giving into some bad habits.

Fans of Bad seed need to wait a little bit longer. The film will not be a Saturday or Sunday release on Lifetime this weekend. Rather Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will air at 8 p.m. ET on both nights, and it’s supposed to re-air at 12:01 a.m.

The film premieres on Monday, September 5th at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The ones who miss The Bad Seed Returns debut will be able to watch the rerun of the movie on Tuesday, September 6th at 12:01 a.m. The film will also be available on mylifetime.com on September 6th. The film is supposed to be re-air at 10:03 p.m. and on Tuesday at 2:04 a.m.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock House of the Dragon, House of the Dragon, Milly Alcock

Entertainment

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Is All About ‘Leaving Childhood Behind’

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Amazon Prime. The third episode, “Second of His Name,” aired the other night. On the one...

51 seconds ago
Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot Sins of Our Mother, Sins of Our Mother plot

Entertainment

16 New Netflix Documentaries Arriving in September 2022

This September, Netflix will add plenty of exciting titles to its collection. Many of them are scripted titles; however, the streaming powerhouse has a...

5 mins ago

Marketing

Why Controversy is the New Unexpected Strategy

The idea of showing a naked shoulder, implying intimacy, or showing a full-blown sex scene used to be associated with sales increases.

3 hours ago
Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

Entertainment

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a great hilarious satire. Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown play the role of Trinitie and Lee-Curtis...

3 hours ago
The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelor The Bachelor Season 27, The Bachelor

Entertainment

‘The Batchelor’ Season 27 Official Release Date

The upcoming season of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and we’re here to help you stay up-to-date with all the details. Below,...

4 hours ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai

Entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Cobra Kai season 5 is coming to Netflix next week. We’ve got all the details for you here: The great news is that it...

4 hours ago
The Winchesters, The Winchesters Release Date The Winchesters, The Winchesters Release Date

Entertainment

‘The Winchesters’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

It’s almost time for fall TV to return to our screens. Most of this seasons’ shows will arrive in September, but that case is...

4 hours ago
Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris

Entertainment

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Update: Is The Show Coming to Netflix This Month?

Emily Cooper’s marketing and romantic misadventures in Paris have been gone for too long. However, Emily in Paris season 3 is on its way...

4 hours ago
Schitt’s Creek, Schitt’s Creek Netflix, Netflix Schitt’s Creek, Schitt’s Creek Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek to Leave Netflix For Hulu in October

The rival streaming platform, Hulu, announced it would stream the beloved Canadian series, Schitt’s Creek, from October 2022. That means the show will soon...

1 day ago
Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong fakes, fakes Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong, Jennifer Tong fakes, fakes

Celebrity

‘Fakes’ Star Jennifer Tong’s Age, Height, Instagram, Role, and More

Netflix U.S! is going to have a new Tv series- Fakes. It will be starring Jennifer Tong as Rebecca Li and Emilija Baranac as...

1 day ago
Yellowstone season 5, Yellowstone, Yellowstone season 5 release update Yellowstone season 5, Yellowstone, Yellowstone season 5 release update

Entertainment

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Update: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

Fans can not wait for Yellowstone season 5. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait to continue as Yellowstone season 5 is not coming to...

1 day ago
The Bad Seed Returns cast, The Bad Seed Returns plot, The Bad Seed Returns updates The Bad Seed Returns cast, The Bad Seed Returns plot, The Bad Seed Returns updates

Entertainment

‘The Bad Seed Returns’: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

The Bad Seed Returns is around the corner now, and the sequel to the 2018 film returns viewers to Emma’s life. Now fifteen years...

1 day ago