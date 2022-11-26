Connect with us

Is Star Trek 4 The Real Reason Behind The Cancellation Of The Star Trek Event?

Published

Star Trek 4, Star Trek, Star Trek 4 updates
Image Credit: Paramount +

The Star Trek: Mission has led to the cancellation of the 2023 Seattle event.

Star Trek fans in Seattle will be deeply disappointed, as the Star Trek: Mission event to be held in 2023 stands canceled. The event, being be hosted by ReedPop, scheduled for May 26 through May 28 and would’ve been shimmering with Star Trek personalities.

It’s not that we didn’t see that NOT coming. The buzz around the event had been radio silent for months, leading fans to ponder what was going on with the Seattle convention. The “Mission” events, hosted by “ReedPop,” were officially licensed by Paramount and the Star Trek brand. So their shows were anticipated to have many prominent names and special announcements. So even if fans saw that coming, it surprised and shocked them.

Considering Mission Chicago had done such a great job exciting the 2022 cluster of shows, It is said that the Mission Seattle event had larger aspirations. Had everything been on track, Mission Seattle would’ve cast the cast and the crew of Trek 4, and the filming would’ve already ended on the project.

For the disheartened fans who are hoping (with their fingers crossed) to travel into the land of Star Trek next year, Creation Entertainment will still be holding their event. The 57-Year Mission Las Vegas Convention is from Aug 3 to Aug 6 at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino. To cheer you up more, the Star Trek Cruise is still all set for Feb 24, 2023.

Tickets would still stay on sale for both.

