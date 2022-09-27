Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in 2022?

Some fantastic titles are arriving in the final months of 2022, but Outer Banks season 3 is not one of them.

After the renewal of Outer Banks for a third season last December, fans hoped they would soon see season 3 arrive sometime in 2022. Although it was unlikely, there was still a hope the season could arrive sometime in the fall. However, that is not the case.

Fans will have to wait until next year as the teaser confirmed season 3 will not be out until 2023.

Netflix has not yet announced an exact premiere date for Outer Banks season 3. So we know that season 3 won’t be out until sometime in 2023. But the question is, how late is it going to be?

The show was first released on Netflix in April 2020. So it’s entirely possible that Netflix could choose to release the upcoming third season sometime in April 2023.

Currently, no returning shows are confirmed for April 2023, but Netflix has released some of the biggest shows in April in the past.

Netflix might also release the new season sometime at the beginning of the new year. Previously, Netflix has opted to release a big title on New Year’s Day, and it still has to confirm a title for 1st January 2023.

But Outer Banks seasons 1 & 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

