Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is Don’t Worry Darling Available On Netflix?

Avatar photo

Published

Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot
Image Credit: Netflix

There has been a lot of buzz about director Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling. Viewers are wondering if they would be able to watch this film, starring actress Florence Pugh, on Netflix.

Florence Pugh has been a hit on the big screen, and she shows little signs of slowing down. The actress has impressed her audiences with films such as Midsommar and Black Widow. She is about to play Yelena Belova again in the MCU in the upcoming Thunderbolts film.

However, before that happened, she received considerable praise for her role in Don’t Worry Darling.

This intriguing feature film stars Pugh as a 1950s housewife who figures out something isn’t right in the experimental suburban utopia she lives in with her husband, Jack Chambers. Harry Styles portray the role of Jack. This film also stars Chris Pine. According to The New Yorker, he is said to be the “best thing in the film.”

The cast includes Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, and Olivia Wilde.

Katie Silberman has penned the screenplay based on a story written by herself, Cary Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke. The film Don’t Worry Darling has a runtime of 123 minutes.

It would have been wonderful to experience this fascinating movie with such a talented cast from start to finish on Netflix. However, it will not happen because Don’t Worry Darling is not an option on Netflix, and it is also unclear if it will ever make its way to the streamer’s lineup.

The subscribers, however, have many similar options ready to stream on the platform. This includes Spiderhead, Bird Box, The Perfection, and Oxygen.

For more such updates, keep an eye on our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer bio, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Jeffrey Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer bio, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Is the Oxford Apartments A Real Place?

Jeffrey Dahmer was one of the most infamous serial killers in America. Between 1978 and 1991, Dahmer committed multiple murders and dismemberment of young...

5 mins ago
Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris Emily in Paris season 3, Emily in Paris

Entertainment

Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast, Release Updates, and More

The third season of Emily in Paris is coming soon, and luckily the fourth season of Emily in Paris is also on the way....

12 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Netflix

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Jeffrey Dahmer Really Kicked Out Of The Army?

Each episode of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story brings a new disturbing and harrowing feeling. This new Netflix series is about the murderer and...

16 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story plot, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story netflix

Entertainment

What Accent Does Evan Peters Use To Play Jeffrey Dahmer In Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The new Netflix series – Monster is currently streaming on Netflix. This series takes us to a fictionalized retelling of the murderer and sex...

26 mins ago
Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes Outer Banks, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Chase Stokes

Entertainment

Outer Banks star Chase Stokes debuts shocking new look on Instagram

The lead of Outer Banks, Chase Stokes, posted his new hairstyle on Instagram, which has left his fans shocked and devastated. In this new...

33 mins ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: Was Glenda Cleveland a Real Person?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is currently streaming on Netflix, and the series ain’t for the faint of heart. This new series is about...

39 mins ago
The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix The Midnight Club, The Midnight Club release date, The Midnight Club netflix, netflix

Entertainment

What Is The Plot of The Midnight Club on Netflix?

A new horror mystery-thriller The Midnight Club will com on Friday, October 7th, on Netflix. This new show is based on eight young terminally...

45 mins ago
Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot Days of Our Lives, Days of Our Lives cast, Days of Our Lives plot

Entertainment

Is Days of Our Lives Available On Peacock?

At first, ABC decided to move its popular series Dancing with the Stars to Disney+ exclusively. And now, NBC’s longest-running show, Days of Our...

54 mins ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch Don’t Worry Darling Online?

Don’t Worry Darling is finally going to arrive at the theater near you. If you don’t want to go to a theater, can you...

1 hour ago
Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast Blonde, Blonde netflix, Blonde plot, Blonde cast

Entertainment

Where Can You Watch The movie Blonde Online?

Ana de Armas’s long-awaited role of the iconic Marilyn Monroe is finally here as Blonde begins its theatrical run. Ana de Armas stars as...

1 hour ago
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story release date, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story cast

Entertainment

What Happened To Jeffrey Dahmer? Did Jeffrey Go To Jail?

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is the latest project by Ryan Murphy, and it’s now available on Netflix. In this ten-episode limited series, Evan...

1 hour ago
Your Place or Mine, Your Place or Mine cast, Your Place or Mine plot Your Place or Mine, Your Place or Mine cast, Your Place or Mine plot

Entertainment

Your Place or Mine Synopsis, Cast, Release Date, and More

Reese Witherspoon is returning to her romantic comedy roots and will star in an upcoming film with Netflix. Reese is getting ready to make...

1 hour ago