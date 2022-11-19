Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Is Chucky Season 3 Coming?

Avatar photo

Published

Chucky season 3, Chucky season 3 plot, Chucky season 3 cast, Chucky season 3 updates
Image Credit: Universal Content Productions

All the horror movie villains have one thing in common: they never really die. For instance- Jason, Freddy, and our favorite possessed doll, Chucky. So that raises the question- will there be a Chucky season 3?

Is Chucky season 3 happening?

Sadly, there are no official plans for season 3. Syfy has not yet decided about a renewal. However, neither has a cancellation been reported. It’s normal for a series not to get a renewal right after its release, and networks usually prefer to look at the ratings and numbers before deciding about a renewal. That could be what’s happening here. But the numbers are not looking too good.

According to TV Series Finale, Chucky season 2 has averaged a rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic and reached 236,000 viewers in live+same day ratings. Sadly, these numbers fell 37% in the demo and 31% in viewership compared to the first season. Those are some numbers that are tough to ignore. As we all know, Chucky also airs on the USA Network, but things are not great there.

TV Series Finale shares that Chucky season 1 averaged 0.10 in ratings and 250,000 viewers in live+same day ratings. These numbers are 18% in the demo and 20% in viewership.

However, it airs on both networks.


So will these numbers be combined? Will it be deemed enough to renew the series?

You will get the latest updates on our website as soon as it’s out. Stay tuned.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date The Acolyte, The Acolyte plot, The Acolyte cast, The Acolyte release date

Entertainment

What Is The Plot Of Disney’s The Acolyte?

As we know, Disney recently obtained the rights to the famous franchise Star Wars. So, it is very unlikely that content will cease or...

15 mins ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

What were the black, crystal-like protrusions in 1899?

Netflix’s latest mystery series, 1899, is another mind-bending story from the Dark creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese 1899. It guarantees to enthral...

37 mins ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

Are James Marsden’s scars real in Dead to Me season 3?

Dead to Me season 3 is finally here, and many of you have already watched the ten new episodes. The third season is about...

42 mins ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

‘1899’: Who Sings The White Rabbit Cover

The creators of the popular Netflix series Dark have returned to Netflix with their second series, 1899, which is yet another mind-bending story. 1899...

1 hour ago
Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix Cuphead Show season 4, Cuphead Show new season, Cuphead Show season 4 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Cuphead Show’ Season 4 Release Updates

The Cuphead Show has come back with its third season on Netflix. It officially contains 11 new episodes, including a few holiday-themed installments. However,...

1 hour ago
The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix The Cuphead Show season 3, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, The Cuphead Show season 3 Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Cuphead Show’ Season 3 Complete Cast

Mugman and Cuphead are back for more LOLs and misadventures with the release of the 11 new episodes in The Cuphead Show season 3...

1 hour ago
Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney Strange World, Strange World plot, Strange World cast, Strange World disney

Entertainment

‘Strange World’ Cast: Who stars in the Animated Movie?

Strange World is releasing in theaters on Wednesday, November 23. Strange World will be an important watch for audiences worldwide, as it features an...

2 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Did The Passengers Ever Make It To America?

1899 is about a steamship of multinational immigrants traveling toward New York from London. The passengers hope to start new lives on the new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix, 1899’s Andreas Pietschmann

Entertainment

‘1899’: Why Are Eyk and Maurya’s Names In The Prometheus logbook?

1899 is now available on Netflix. This Netflix series is based on a steamship (Kerberos) of European Immigrants as they travel to a new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Is the Prometheus A Real Ship?

1899 is now available on Netflix. This Netflix series is based on a steamship (Kerberos) of European Immigrants as they travel to a new...

18 hours ago
1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix 1899, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 Netflix

Entertainment

‘1899’: Who Was The Little Boy, And What Happened To Him On The Prometheus?

In the premiere episode, when Eyk recruits some of the passengers to go and investigate Prometheus, surprisingly, it was empty. All except for a...

18 hours ago
Holiday Harmony, Holiday Harmony cast, Holiday Harmony plot, Holiday Harmony, Holiday Harmony cast, Holiday Harmony plot,

Entertainment

3 Must-See Christmas Movies on HBO Max This December [2022]

The big holiday release on HBO Max is A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel that returns fans of the original movie to Ralphie’s life...

19 hours ago