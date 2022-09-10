Is ‘Barbarian’ Available to Watch on Netflix?

Viewers might not be aware of the horror thriller Barbarian, but fans of the horror genre must be mindful that it has been called the WTF movie of the year by /Film. So is this movie available on Netflix?

The story of this nightmare-inducing is based on a woman named Tess who books an Airbnb for the night before an important job interview. However, when she arrives there, she finds a strange man already staying there. It seemed like the residence had been double booked. Despite being uncomfortable about the unusual situation, she reluctantly decides to wait for the night. However, she soon realizes that the mysterious individual is the least of her concerns.

The cast for Barbarian is filled with some incredibly talented actors, including Georgina Campbell from Suspicion, Bill Skarsgård from Clark, and Justin Long from F is For Family regular. Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Kurt Braunohler, and Jaymes Butler are also involved in the mix. This horror thriller film was written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Plenty of excellent titles make their way to the streamer, and it isn’t easy to keep track of all the options available on the platform. However, when it comes to Barbarian, fans must know the Film is unavailable on Netflix. The movie will be heading to HBO first after its theatrical run.

Not to worry, because several exceptional horror titles are available for subscribers now. This includes the Choose or Die, Bird Box, #Alive, and Blood Red Sky, to name a few.

