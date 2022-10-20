Is 1982 Horror Movie ‘Poltergeist’ on Netflix?

When it comes to classic horror cinema, the 1982 feature Poltergeist ranks high as a must-watch title for some, especially around Halloween. But can Netflix subscribers embrace the supernatural horror seen in the 1982 motion picture?

One of the absolute best things about October is, without a doubt, your favourite horror-themed activities. It makes sense that the horror movie Poltergeist would be so appealing. In the movie, the Freeling family is terrorized by haunting spirits resulting in some nightmare-inducing sequences.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper directed the terrifying flick, with Steven Spielberg credited as one of the writers. In front of the camera, Poltergeist features a solid cast, including Beatrice Straight, Craig T. Nelson, Oliver Robins, Heather O’Rourke, JoBeth Williams, and Dominique Dunne.

Poltergeist received three Academy Awards nominations, including the unique honour of Best Visual Effects and the prestigious Best Original Score award. The film has received significant critical acclaim, earning a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and being named one of the 1000 best movies ever made by The New York Times.

Is Poltergeist available on Netflix?

Poltergeist was a 1982 horror movie. It would be an ideal Halloween experience or a perfect movie night choice if it were one of the many dozens of movies available on Netflix. Sadly, it’s not there.

Where you can watch Poltergeist

Poltergeist is available across HBO Max, Vudu, Amazon Prime, Red Box, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.