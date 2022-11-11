How Tall is Cal Stone Actor, Ty Doran, in ‘Manifest’ Season 4?

Manifest season 4, part 1, has finally premiered on Netflix, and Manifesters could see the newcomer Ty Doran take on the role of Cal Stone. Previously, Jack Messina played the part of young Cal, but Doran replaced him by playing the older character version.

What is Ty Doran’s height?

No official sources regarding his height exist, like his talent agency Buchwald. Ty Doran seems to be visibly taller than many of his co-stars. He’s taller than Matt Long, who plays the part of Zeke, and he stands at 5′ 9″, and Doran also seems to be a bit taller than his TV dad Josh Dallas.

Dallas stands at about 6′ 0″, which would make Doran’s height about 6′ 1″ or 6′ 2″. The actor also seems to be the same height as J. R. Ramirez, who plays the role of Jared in Manifest and stands at 6′ 1″. All these three guys aren’t too far off from each other.

One thing’s for sure, viewers are anxious about seeing more of the talented actor in Manifest season 4, part 2 as he proceeds to help lead the charge to protect the world as Cal Stone. He surely has a bright future after the series drops its final episodes. So, watch out for him on Netflix and beyond.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.