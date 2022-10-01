Connect with us

How Many Saw Movies Are On Netflix?

Saw, Saw all parts, Saw movies
Image Credit: Peacock

Some people are looking forward to revisiting their favorite scary movies around Halloween. Many horror movie fans are looking forward to watching the Saw movies.

There are a lot of Saw movies, but the good thing is you don’t have to watch them in order. You can watch your favorite ones and avoid watching those you’re not excited about.

Saw is a 2004 American horror film. Many still consider the movie the best of the series, but if you’ve never seen them before or are curious to see which ones are available, here’s where you can find your streaming options.

Are any of the Saw movies on Netflix?

The Saw films are not on Netflix, but there are enough other horror movies to watch with a similar vibe. Hostel Part 3, No Escape Room, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Fear Street, and Choose or Die are all available to stream.

Where to watch the Saw movies

In the Saw movies, it isn’t easy to find all of the films conveniently in one place. You can purchase and rent them through physical media or digital platforms.

Here’s where you can stream each one if you don’t want to buy each movie:

Saw – Freevee, Tubi TV
Saw II – Peacock, HBO
Saw III – Peacock, HBO
Saw IV – Peacock, HBO
Saw V – Peacock, HBO
Saw VI – Peacock, HBO
Saw 3D – Peacock, HBO
Jigsaw – Peacock
Spiral: From the Book of Saw – Starz

