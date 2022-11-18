Connect with us

How Many Episodes of ‘Leonard Skin’ Are on Peacock?

Leopard Skin, Leopard Skin plot, Leopard Skin cast
Image Credit: Peacock

Leopard Skin is a series about an all-female criminal gang. Of course, we don’t condone violence and criminal activity, but watching some lovely ladies get in on the action is so much fun.

Two “intriguing women” live in a secluded Mexican estate with their dinner guests, who are soon taken hostage by three strong-willed women that must hide from their former partners after a diamond heist goes wrong. The captors and hostages form an unlikely bond as secrets are revealed, and shocking desires come to light.

How many episodes are in Leopard Skin on Peacock?

Great news for the binge-watchers, Leopard Skin is a binge-watch and now streaming on Peacock! All eight episodes premiered on Thursday, November 17, on Peacock.

We’ve listed the episode titles for you below:

Episode 1 – “The Map and the Territory”
Episode 2 – “All Your Questions Answered”
Episode 3 – “Private Lives Part 1”
Episode 4 – “The Claustrophobic Diver”
Episode 5 – “Still Life with Cat and Canary”
Episode 6 – “Private Lives Part 2”
Episode 7 – All Is Well in the Well of Loneliness”
Episode 8 – “The Myth of the Guilty Murderess”

The series stars Gentry White, Carla Gugino, Amelia Eve, Ana de la Reguera, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Nora Arnezeder, and Gaite Jansen.

