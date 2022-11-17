How Many Episodes Are There in ‘The Santa Clauses’ on Disney+?

Are you all ready for the new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses!?

So what can be expected from this sequel series? It’s been three decades since Scott depicted the Old St. Nick himself. Though he’s happy, Christmas popularity is decreasing, which influences his Santa magic, according to Disney+. He realizes it’s time for him to retire so he can spend more time with his lovely family. And that implies that he needs to get a replacement worthy of becoming the following Santa Clause.

The series appears to be a sweet story which is all we need this holiday season.

How many episodes are there in The Santa Clauses?

The miniseries consists of a total of six episodes. For those who are hoping for a binge-watch, unfortunately, that’s not the case. Disney+ will only release the first two episodes, titled “Chapter One: Good To Ho” and “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause,” respectively, on premiere day.

The limited series made its debut on Wednesday, November. 16th on the streaming service. After the two-episode release, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Wednesday, December 14th.

Those who are hoping to see familiar faces are going to get it. Tim Allen will revive his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause, Eric Lloyd as his son Charlie, and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause, and David Krumholt as Bernard The Head Elf. Newcomers include Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Kal Penn, Rupali Redd, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler.

