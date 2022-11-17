Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

How Many Episodes Are There in ‘The Santa Clauses’ on Disney+?

Avatar photo

Published

The Santa Clauses, The Santa Clauses plot, The Santa Clauses cast, The Santa Clauses disney
Image Credit: Disney +

Are you all ready for the new Disney+ series, The Santa Clauses!?

So what can be expected from this sequel series? It’s been three decades since Scott depicted the Old St. Nick himself. Though he’s happy, Christmas popularity is decreasing, which influences his Santa magic, according to Disney+. He realizes it’s time for him to retire so he can spend more time with his lovely family. And that implies that he needs to get a replacement worthy of becoming the following Santa Clause.

The series appears to be a sweet story which is all we need this holiday season.

How many episodes are there in The Santa Clauses?

The miniseries consists of a total of six episodes. For those who are hoping for a binge-watch, unfortunately, that’s not the case. Disney+ will only release the first two episodes, titled “Chapter One: Good To Ho” and “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause,” respectively, on premiere day.

The limited series made its debut on Wednesday, November. 16th on the streaming service. After the two-episode release, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on Wednesday, December 14th.

Those who are hoping to see familiar faces are going to get it. Tim Allen will revive his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Clause, Eric Lloyd as his son Charlie, and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause, and David Krumholt as Bernard The Head Elf. Newcomers include Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Kal Penn, Rupali Redd, Austin Kane, Devin Bright, and Matilda Lawler.

For more such updates, please refer to our website.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Irreverent, Irreverent plot, Irreverent cast, Irreverent peacock Irreverent, Irreverent plot, Irreverent cast, Irreverent peacock

Entertainment

When is the ‘Irreverant’ Release Date on Peacock?

Irreverent is supposed to premiere on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand, but viewers can stream the drama on Peacock in the United States....

16 mins ago

Business

The Secrets to Coming Up with Great Company Names Through Crowdsourcing

In today's business world, coming up with a great company name is more important than ever.

45 mins ago
Reese Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon best movies, Reese Witherspoon shows Reese Witherspoon, Reese Witherspoon best movies, Reese Witherspoon shows

Entertainment

Best Reese Witherspoon TV Shows and Movies to Watch

Reese Witherspoon is the face we never grow tired of seeing. We all love her so much, and Witherspoon is as iconic as she...

1 hour ago
Hilarie Burton, Hilarie Burton movies, Hilarie Burton christmas movies Hilarie Burton, Hilarie Burton movies, Hilarie Burton christmas movies

Entertainment

Hilarie Burton Christmas Movies on Netflix [Full List]

Since breaking out as an MTV VJ in the early 2000s, Hilarie Burton Morgan has become an advocate and activist to whom we can...

1 hour ago

News

The UFC and Facebooks Parent Company Meta Are Combining Forces

MMA events are to be streamed in the Metaverse virtual reality world.

1 hour ago
Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date Bones and All, Bones and All plot, Bones and All cast, Bones and All release date

Entertainment

‘Bones and All’ Cast and Character Guide

Bones and All is a film audiences worldwide can’t wait to see. There are many things audiences look forward to seeing in Bones and...

1 hour ago
Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season Young Sheldon, Young Sheldon plot, Young Sheldon new season

Entertainment

CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: Premieres and Returning Show Dates

2022 is coming to an end, which means we’ll be saying goodbye to some of our favorite shows on T.V. Thankfully, we know that...

1 hour ago
Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix Slumberland, Slumberland cast, Slumberland cast, Slumberland plot, Netflix

Entertainment

What Time is Jason Momoa’s ‘Sumberland’ Coming to Netflix?

Slumberland will arrive on Netflix soon. And please clear your schedule for this upcoming release as quickly as possible. The story is based on...

1 hour ago
Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast Dance Monsters, Dance Monsters release date, Dance Monsters cast

Entertainment

‘Dance Monsters’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, and More

Netflix is launching a new series with a “frightening” twist. This new competition show, Dance Monsters, is leading the way in December, and it’s...

2 hours ago
1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review 1899, 1899 Netflix, 1899 cast, 1899 plot, 1899 review

Entertainment

Will There Be a ‘1899’ Season 2? Here’s Everything We Know

1899 is developed by the creators of Dark on Netflix. Dark was one of the highest-rated international shows available on the platform. Although it’s...

2 hours ago
Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy, Dead to Me star Sam McCarthy age, Sam McCarthy bio

Entertainment

‘Dead to Me’ Star Sam McCarthy Age, Instagram, Famous Father, and Roles

Dead to Me season 3 marks the final season of Netflix’s dark comedy series. While most of us tune in to Linda Cardellini and...

2 hours ago

College

5 Exceptional Tips that Make Hosting a College Party Easy

there are several things you can do to make hosting a party easy and fun!

2 hours ago