How and When Did Jeffrey Dahmer Die?

Evan Peters plays the notorious serial killer in the 10-episode show by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. This new show is based on the victims rather than Dahmer.

Dahmer’s story is so infamous because of how horrifying his crimes were. He was not just a killer but also a cannibal and sex offender, and many of his murders even involved necrophilia. These two Dahmer titles available on Netflix are not for the light-hearted audience.

Dahmer murdered 17 young men between 1978 and 1991 in Ohio and Wisconsin. He admitted to these crimes after being arrested at his apartment in ’91.

Those who are curious to learn more about the life of Dahmer can check out Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes on October 7th on Netflix. This docu-series will primarily focus on his childhood, his heinous acts, and his trial, where he was considered legally sane.

Although Dahmer was not sentenced to death, he did, however, die in prison a while after he was admitted. On November 28th, 1994, this notorious murderer was murdered in the gym bathroom of Wisconsin’s Columbia Correctional Institute by an inmate named Christopher Scarver. At the time of death, Dahmer was 34 years old. Dahmer’s body was cremated, and the ashes were handed to Dahmer’s parents, Joyce and Lionel.

