‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Ratings, Plot, Trailer & More

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. It will arrive at the theaters on September 2nd.

The movie is a satirical comedy-drama regarding a scandal that shut down an Atlanta megachurch led by Lee Childs and Trinitie Childs, his first lady. The film seems like a film within a movie, showing that an unseen film producer is documenting the “comeback” of the Childs and re-opening their pastoral palace.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was written, directed, and produced by Adamma Ebo. The story of this movie is based on actual events at an Atlanta-based megachurch back in 2010.

The cast includes:-

Sterling K. Brown as Lee Childs,

Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs,

Nicole Baharie as Shakura Sumpter, and

Conphidance as Keon Sumpter.

Daniel Kaluuya produces the film. Jordan Peele, the comedian and filmmaker is an executive producer.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a film that makes the viewers think while watching. The movie has some laugh-out-loud moments piled up with hard-to-watch scenes. However, that’s why it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the details of the actual scandal before viewing it, so you have more context.

The movie is worth watching for viewers who prefer films based on real-life stories.

