Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Ratings, Plot, Trailer & More

Published

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Image Credit: Indian Meadows Productions

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. It will arrive at the theaters on September 2nd.

The movie is a satirical comedy-drama regarding a scandal that shut down an Atlanta megachurch led by Lee Childs and Trinitie Childs, his first lady. The film seems like a film within a movie, showing that an unseen film producer is documenting the “comeback” of the Childs and re-opening their pastoral palace.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was written, directed, and produced by Adamma Ebo. The story of this movie is based on actual events at an Atlanta-based megachurch back in 2010.

The cast includes:-

Sterling K. Brown as Lee Childs,
Regina Hall as Trinitie Childs,
Nicole Baharie as Shakura Sumpter, and
Conphidance as Keon Sumpter.

Daniel Kaluuya produces the film. Jordan Peele, the comedian and filmmaker is an executive producer.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. is a film that makes the viewers think while watching. The movie has some laugh-out-loud moments piled up with hard-to-watch scenes. However, that’s why it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the details of the actual scandal before viewing it, so you have more context.

The movie is worth watching for viewers who prefer films based on real-life stories.

For more updates, refer to our website.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Life

6 Picturesque Places to Visit in Fall

We have decided to share with you six places where you could spend the autumn season.

31 mins ago
Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot Walker season 3, Walker season 3 cast, Walker season 3 plot

Entertainment

‘Walker’ Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything Else We Know

It’s just a few months before the premiere of Walker season 3, and the finale of season 2 was a cliffhanger that left Cordell...

17 hours ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

Tell Me Lies: The Real Story Behind the Baird College School

The first three episodes of Tell Me Lies are now streaming on Hulu. The dramatic series is based on the book by Carola Lovering,...

17 hours ago
Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai Cobra Kai season 5, Cobra Kai

Entertainment

How Many Episodes of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Are There?

We are not far from the release of Cobra Kai season 5, and the viewers cannot wait to see what happens next for our...

22 hours ago
The Imperfects, The Imperfects release Date, The Imperfects cast The Imperfects, The Imperfects release Date, The Imperfects cast

Entertainment

‘The Imperfects’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Sci-Fi?

The science fiction series named The Imperfects will arrive on Netflix on September 8th. But is this series appropriate for kids? The Imperfects is...

22 hours ago
End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot End of the Road, End of the Road cast, End of the Road plot

Entertainment

‘End of the Road’ Parents Guide: What is the Age Rating for Netflix’s New Thriller?

In the Netflix thriller End of the Road, Queen Latifah stars as a recently widowed mother trying to take her kids cross-country to start...

22 hours ago
End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast End of the Road, End of the Road plot, End of the Road Cast

Entertainment

‘End of the Road’: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

End of the Road is the latest Netflix thriller film coming our way this week and End of the Road is releasing on September...

22 hours ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’ Age Rating: Is the Show OK For Kids to Watch?

The series Tell Me Lies premiered on Wednesday, September 7, on Hulu. The ten-episode series is based on the rough and toxic romance between...

23 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is Coming This Halloween

Netflix is helping to bring back a true crime classic this October, with Unsolved Mysteries. After an absence of two years, Unsolved Mysteries volume...

23 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

There are so many thriller films slated to come to Netflix this year, and the Good Nurse is a thriller film everyone should be...

23 hours ago
Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot Last Light, Last Light cast, Last Light plot

Entertainment

Can I Binge Watch ‘Last Light’ Starring Matthew Fox on Peacock?

Matthew Fox will be making his hotly anticipated comeback to TV in Last Light. It’s been a long time since Matthew Fox was last...

23 hours ago
Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot Tell Me Lies, Tell Me Lies cast, Tell Me Lies plot

Entertainment

‘Tell Me Lies’ Full Episode Release Schedule, Trailer, and Plot

Hulu has released a new drama called Tell Me Lies. You may have some unanswered questions about the show – here’s all the information...

23 hours ago