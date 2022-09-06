‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Everything Else We Know

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul is a great hilarious satire.

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown play the role of Trinitie and Lee-Curtis Childs, the first lady, and pastor of a Southern Baptist church. A scandal that involved Lee-Curtis led the church to shut down. Trinitie and Lee-Curtis agreed to be in this documentary to build anticipation for their return and reopening of the church.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul Features the directorial debut of Adamma Ebo, and he also wrote and produced the film. Adamma’s sister, Adanne, is also involved in this film as a producer. Austin Crute, Nicole Beharie, and Conphidance are involved in the cast.

After debuting at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. was available nationwide on September 2nd.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. Has also received a theatrical release. Viewers can purchase their tickets from Apps like AMC or Fandango.

The satirical comedy is also available to stream on Peacock since September 2nd. Sj, you can enjoy it from home as well.

For more updates, keep an eye on our website. We will be posting the latest updates as soon as they are available.