Here’s What Time ‘Love is Blind: After the Altar’ Season 2 is Arriving on Netflix Tonight

Published

Image Credit: Netflix

Love is Blind: After the Altar, season 2 will soon arrive on Netflix. . Fans seem to be super excited about the three 45-minute-long episodes.

Love is Blind is undoubtedly one of the best dating reality series on Netflix. It is Produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen.

It is an unconventional dating show following a bunch of lucky individuals looking for love. However, what makes the show different from other dating shows is that the participants go through a series of dates without actually seeing each other. The couple only gets to meet each other after establishing a romantic connection, and later they go on a honeymoon, where they can learn more about each other on a deeper level.

The series is supposed to arrive on Netflix on Friday, September 16th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. . Those living in the Central time zone can expect the three-part series to drop at 2:00 a.m. CT on September 16th. This is a late release, but viewers will not have much of a problem watching it as there are only three episodes, and it should be a quick watch.

The spinoff is rated TV-MA. This suggests that it’s created only for mature audiences. The reason for this age rating is the use of strong language; therefore, it may not be appropriate for ages 17 and under.

