‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19, Episode 2: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Tonight’s Online Stream

Published

Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2
Image Credit: ABC Studios

Don’t miss a beat with the compelling new episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2. It airs tonight!

It was really interesting to see a reboot of the series with the premiere of Grey’s Anatomy Season 19. It was no surprise that Ellen Pompeo wasn’t going to be around for the whole season, considering how much has changed for the show in recent years. It will be exciting to see how this new cast handles these changes and whether or not they’ll continue as well.

We learned a little about each character, including Lucas’s surprising secret. He’s Amelia’s nephew, although we don’t know which of her sisters he belongs to. Meredith didn’t see Derek in him, but Amelia did, which is why Lucas drives her crazy. The storyline trends in a promising direction.

He won’t be the one looking into medical problems for a patient, though. Jules and Simone will have a patient who is going to die if they don’t figure out what’s wrong with him.

What’s the problem in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2

A college student comes in with serious food poisoning. It gets to the point where he’s significantly worse, and suddenly everyone is free to work on finding the cause. Concerned onlookers make a late entrance, pulling the team together.

Maybe we will see all the interns working together. This is what we saw in the past when one or two characters had a medical mystery, and everyone wanted to work together to figure out the cause to get the right to perform the surgery to save lives.

Meanwhile, Jo has a day off. She’s going to hang out with Bailey, but will it get Bailey back into the hospital?

Check out the promo and synopsis for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2:

Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2 live

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13
Start Time: 9/8c
Episode: Season 19, Episode 2, “Wasn’t Expecting That”
TV Channel: ABC

