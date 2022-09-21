The Sims 4 To Be Made Available For Free in October

The Sims 4 is one of the most well-known sandbox games out there. The series began in 2000 and has now developed into four main versions, with multiple spin-off games for various devices. The latest, The Sims 4, has announced that it will now be free for gamers worldwide after eight years.

The Charm of The Sims

The Sims is a fascinating version of your own digital dollhouse. Will Wright conceptualized the game designer after losing his home during the Oakland firestorm of 1991. Creating characters, homes, and storylines may seem basic, but it has captured the interests of gamers for years. Today the Sim is one of the best-selling PC games of all time.

The game, known for its easy gameplay, various expansion packs, and themes, allows gamers to customize their own individual sim towns or cities. They get to create sims with their distinct personalities and control their relationships, careers, or hobbies. The game allows a sense of freedom for its users’ creative minds, letting them create detailed homes for their sims as well. Recently, many gamers have used The Sims to even create different storylines in the form of episodes for YouTube, something that develops with new expansion packs.

The Sims 4 is going to be free soon

The Sims 4 is the latest version of the game that has been ongoing for eight years. In this time, it has garnered more than $1 billion in revenue as per stats from 2019. However, EA and Maxis announced last week that the base game of The Sims 4 will be free to play permanently from October 18th. This means that while the base game is now free to download, other things like expansion, game packs, stuff packs, and kits are still purchasable.

We’re excited to continue to welcome in more players than ever to create new stories, and explore without boundaries. The Sims has always been about celebrating new ways to play and offers so many possibilities to discover. EA

Expansions in the game are what make The Sims 4 much more enjoyable. Themed content like Highschool Years or City Living allows for more adventures and locations to create better, more realistic storylines. Hence, while the game is free, the company still aims to make money through its biggest monetary asset. They have already lined up more packs for the future, which will start with its live stream, “Behind the Sims Summit,” on October 18th.

A Desert Luxe Kit will be included as a gift for those who choose to purchase the game before it is freely available.

Fans Divided

Unfortunately, reactions to the decision have not been as positive, with many users demanding refunds. Many fans who paid around $60 for the base game feel like it’s unfair for the game to go free.

However, the game’s price has dropped significantly, with some players paying $5 for the base game. Those who paid full price for the game have most probably used the game since 2014. Moreover, fans are more concerned with the issues that The Sims 4 has been having for a while. Glitches like aging or relationship issues have bothered fans for a while, with no solutions still. Now with rumors spreading about a new version in the making, users wonder if The Sims 4 has simply run its last lap.

The Sims 4 giving us a free pack 😊

It’s free because it’s full of bugs 😒 — skrrrrrtyc (@kartycc) September 19, 2022

Despite the decisions, reactions, and rumors, The Sims is a franchise that has continued to entertain fans for years. During the pandemic, where so much was unpredictable, many users found solace in the element of control in the game. Known for its art imitating life notion, it gives a sense of escapism, considering how it was created. Now with one version freely delivered to the public, we must wait and watch what’s in store for fans next.