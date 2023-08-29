Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gaming

‘Neptunia Virtual Stars’: Hololive, Release, Review, Trophy Guide, and More

Immerse yourself in Neptunia Virtual Stars. Join the goddesses on a unique journey to save the Vtuber dimension!
Avatar photo

Published

Neptunia Virtual Stars
Compile Heart, Idea Factory

In a captivating collision of gaming and virtual idol worlds, “Neptunia Virtual Stars” emerges as a delightful creation that pushes the boundaries of interactive entertainment. 

This innovative title takes players on a journey through a multidimensional realm where gaming and idol cultures intertwine in ways previously unimagined. Neptunia Virtual Stars beckons players to step into a universe where virtual idols are not just pixelated performers but integral allies in an epic adventure. 

Join us as we delve into the virtual realms of Neptunia Virtual Stars, exploring its unique blend of gameplay, idol collaborations, mesmerizing visuals, and much more. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Neptunia series or a curious gamer seeking novel experiences, this review promises to unravel the intricacies of a game that bridges the gap between two vibrant realms.

What to Expect from Neptunia Virtual Stars?

Neptunia Virtual Stars is a 2021 action role-playing game developed by Tamsoft and published by Idea Factory International. It is a spin-off of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and features guest appearances from virtual YouTubers (VTubers) from the Hololive Production agency.

The game follows the CPUs (Console Patron Units) of Gamindustri as they team up with Me and You of MEWTRAL to save planet Emote from the invaders known as “Antis”. The player can create their own VTuber avatar and use it to explore the game world, battle enemies, and complete quests.

  • Tokino Sora
  • Roboco san
  • Sakura Miko
  • Shirakami Fubuki
  • Minato Aqua
  • Yuzuki Choco
  • Inugami Korone
  • Shirogane Noel
  • Houshou Marine

The game was met with mixed reviews. Some critics praised the game’s humor and character designs, while others criticized the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation.

Ultimately, whether or not Neptunia Virtual Stars is worth playing is up to the individual player. If you are a fan of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series or VTubers, then you may enjoy the game. However, if you are looking for a deep and challenging RPG, then you may be disappointed.

Neptunia Virtual Stars Release

Neptunia Virtual Stars was first released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on August 6, 2020. The English version of the game was released for the PlayStation 4 and Steam on March 2, 2021 in North America and March 5, 2021 in Europe.

The game was also released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 16, 2021. However, the English version of the Nintendo Switch version has not yet been announced.

Here are the system requirements for Neptunia Virtual Stars:

  • PlayStation 4:
    • PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro
    • 50GB of available storage space
  • Steam:
    • Windows 8 (64-bit)
    • Intel i5 2.3GHz or AMD A9 2.9GHz equivalent
    • 4 GB RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 / R9 280X

Neptunia Virtual Stars Review

The game’s story follows Neptune and friends as they travel to the virtual world of Seiren to investigate a mysterious phenomenon that is causing VTubers to disappear. Along the way, they meet a group of new VTubers who join them on their quest.

The gameplay in Neptunia Virtual Stars is a mix of third-person shooting and hack-and-slash. Players can use a variety of weapons and abilities to defeat enemies, and can also transform into their goddess forms to unleash powerful attacks. The game also features a variety of side activities, such as photo shoots, idol concerts, and mini-games.

Neptunia Virtual Stars received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised the game’s humor, characters, and music, while others criticized the repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation. The game has a Metacritic score of 68 based on 31 reviews.

Overall, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a fun and lighthearted game that fans of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and the VTuber phenomenon will enjoy. However, the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation may disappoint some players.

Neptunia Virtual Stars Trophy Guide

  • Complete the story. This will unlock most of the trophies in the game.
  • Do all of the side quests. These will give you additional EXP and items, which will help you level up and get stronger.
  • Collect all of the V-Cubes. V-Cubes are special items that can be used to unlock new abilities for your characters.
  • Max out the ranks of all of the facilities in NeoTube Plaza. This will give you additional benefits, such as increased EXP and item drops.
  • Reach the highest rank in BeatTik. BeatTik is a rhythm game that you can play to earn rewards.
  • Complete the Anti Encyclopedia. The Anti Encyclopedia is a list of all of the Antis that you have defeated.

Here are some additional tips:

  • Use the right weapons and abilities for each enemy. Some enemies are weak to certain types of damage, so it’s important to use the right weapons and abilities to take them down quickly.
  • Don’t forget to heal your characters. It’s easy to get caught up in the action and forget to heal your characters, but it’s important to do so to avoid being defeated.
  • Experiment with different strategies. There are many different ways to play Neptunia Virtual Stars, so experiment with different strategies to find what works best for you.

With a little patience and effort, you should be able to get the platinum trophy in Neptunia Virtual Stars. Good luck!

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a fun and lighthearted game that fans of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and the VTuber phenomenon will enjoy. 

The game’s humor, characters, and music are all top-notch, and the gameplay is a mix of third-person shooting and hack-and-slash that is sure to please fans of both genres. 

However, the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation may disappoint some players. Overall, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a solid game that is worth a try for fans of the genre.

In this article:
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Gaming

Master the Art of Gaming: ‘Kung Fu Panda Game’ Overview

Join Po in action-packed adventures with the Kung Fu Panda game. Unleash your inner warrior and save the Valley!

6 mins ago
woman holding a stack of journals woman holding a stack of journals

Health & Wellbeing

The Joys of Journaling

Can a journal really be your new best friend?

2 days ago
what are easter eggs in movies what are easter eggs in movies

TV & Film

What are Easter Eggs in Movies and Comics?

Uncover hidden references and secrets that enhance your cinematic experience.

5 days ago
best truth or dare questions best truth or dare questions

Culture

The Best Truth or Dare Questions: How to Ask Them, Reveal Secrets, Challenges, and More

Enhance game night with fun truth or dare questions. Lighthearted truths & daring challenges for memorable moments. Get started now!

5 days ago
why were chainsaws invented why were chainsaws invented

Fashion

Why Chainsaws Were Invented?

Explore how chainsaws revolutionized industries and modern forestry practices.

5 days ago
what does 444 mean what does 444 mean

Interesting

What Does 444 Mean?

Unlocking the significance of 'What does 444 mean?'

5 days ago
how to wear a scarf how to wear a scarf

Fashion

9 Ways to Wear a Scarf: Step-by-Step Guide for Stylish Looks

Master how to wear a scarf stylishly. Discover versatile techniques to elevate your outfit with chic scarf arrangements.

5 days ago
how to tie a scarf how to tie a scarf

Fashion

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Tie a Scarf with Style

Learn how to tie a scarf elegantly. Explore various stylish methods for knotting and draping scarves effortlessly."

5 days ago
wedding dress codes wedding dress codes

Fashion

Wedding Dress Codes: What to Wear on the Big Day

From formal to casual, choose the perfect attire. Unveil guidelines for a flawless outfit.

5 days ago
navy blue navy blue

Fashion

What Colors Go with Navy Blue?

Discover perfect color combinations with navy blue. Learn which colors complement navy in fashion, design, and decor for a harmonious look.

5 days ago
cardio or weights cardio or weights

Health & Wellbeing

Cardio or Weights First: Which One Should You Do? (The Truth Revealed)

Find the right approach for your goals and embrace balance.

5 days ago
best waist slimming exercises best waist slimming exercises

Fitness

Best Waist Slimming Exercises & Workout Routines for Jaw-Dropping Results

Hey there, fitness enthusiasts! Are you ready to embark on a journey towards achieving that sleek and toned waistline you’ve always dreamed of? We...

5 days ago