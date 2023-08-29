‘Neptunia Virtual Stars’: Hololive, Release, Review, Trophy Guide, and More

In a captivating collision of gaming and virtual idol worlds, “Neptunia Virtual Stars” emerges as a delightful creation that pushes the boundaries of interactive entertainment.

This innovative title takes players on a journey through a multidimensional realm where gaming and idol cultures intertwine in ways previously unimagined. Neptunia Virtual Stars beckons players to step into a universe where virtual idols are not just pixelated performers but integral allies in an epic adventure.

Join us as we delve into the virtual realms of Neptunia Virtual Stars, exploring its unique blend of gameplay, idol collaborations, mesmerizing visuals, and much more. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Neptunia series or a curious gamer seeking novel experiences, this review promises to unravel the intricacies of a game that bridges the gap between two vibrant realms.

What to Expect from Neptunia Virtual Stars?

Neptunia Virtual Stars is a 2021 action role-playing game developed by Tamsoft and published by Idea Factory International. It is a spin-off of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and features guest appearances from virtual YouTubers (VTubers) from the Hololive Production agency.

The game follows the CPUs (Console Patron Units) of Gamindustri as they team up with Me and You of MEWTRAL to save planet Emote from the invaders known as “Antis”. The player can create their own VTuber avatar and use it to explore the game world, battle enemies, and complete quests.

Tokino Sora

Roboco san

Sakura Miko

Shirakami Fubuki

Minato Aqua

Yuzuki Choco

Inugami Korone

Shirogane Noel

Houshou Marine

The game was met with mixed reviews. Some critics praised the game’s humor and character designs, while others criticized the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation.

Ultimately, whether or not Neptunia Virtual Stars is worth playing is up to the individual player. If you are a fan of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series or VTubers, then you may enjoy the game. However, if you are looking for a deep and challenging RPG, then you may be disappointed.

Neptunia Virtual Stars Release

Neptunia Virtual Stars was first released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on August 6, 2020. The English version of the game was released for the PlayStation 4 and Steam on March 2, 2021 in North America and March 5, 2021 in Europe.

The game was also released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 16, 2021. However, the English version of the Nintendo Switch version has not yet been announced.

Here are the system requirements for Neptunia Virtual Stars:

PlayStation 4 : PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro 50GB of available storage space

: Steam : Windows 8 (64-bit) Intel i5 2.3GHz or AMD A9 2.9GHz equivalent 4 GB RAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 / R9 280X

:

Neptunia Virtual Stars Review

The game’s story follows Neptune and friends as they travel to the virtual world of Seiren to investigate a mysterious phenomenon that is causing VTubers to disappear. Along the way, they meet a group of new VTubers who join them on their quest.

The gameplay in Neptunia Virtual Stars is a mix of third-person shooting and hack-and-slash. Players can use a variety of weapons and abilities to defeat enemies, and can also transform into their goddess forms to unleash powerful attacks. The game also features a variety of side activities, such as photo shoots, idol concerts, and mini-games.

Neptunia Virtual Stars received mixed reviews from critics. Some praised the game’s humor, characters, and music, while others criticized the repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation. The game has a Metacritic score of 68 based on 31 reviews.

Overall, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a fun and lighthearted game that fans of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and the VTuber phenomenon will enjoy. However, the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation may disappoint some players.

Neptunia Virtual Stars Trophy Guide

Complete the story . This will unlock most of the trophies in the game.

. This will unlock most of the trophies in the game. Do all of the side quests. These will give you additional EXP and items, which will help you level up and get stronger.

Collect all of the V-Cubes . V-Cubes are special items that can be used to unlock new abilities for your characters.

. V-Cubes are special items that can be used to unlock new abilities for your characters. Max out the ranks of all of the facilities in NeoTube Plaza . This will give you additional benefits, such as increased EXP and item drops.

. This will give you additional benefits, such as increased EXP and item drops. Reach the highest rank in BeatTik . BeatTik is a rhythm game that you can play to earn rewards.

. BeatTik is a rhythm game that you can play to earn rewards. Complete the Anti Encyclopedia. The Anti Encyclopedia is a list of all of the Antis that you have defeated.

Here are some additional tips:

Use the right weapons and abilities for each enemy . Some enemies are weak to certain types of damage, so it’s important to use the right weapons and abilities to take them down quickly.

. Some enemies are weak to certain types of damage, so it’s important to use the right weapons and abilities to take them down quickly. Don’t forget to heal your characters . It’s easy to get caught up in the action and forget to heal your characters, but it’s important to do so to avoid being defeated.

. It’s easy to get caught up in the action and forget to heal your characters, but it’s important to do so to avoid being defeated. Experiment with different strategies. There are many different ways to play Neptunia Virtual Stars, so experiment with different strategies to find what works best for you.

With a little patience and effort, you should be able to get the platinum trophy in Neptunia Virtual Stars. Good luck!

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a fun and lighthearted game that fans of the Hyperdimension Neptunia series and the VTuber phenomenon will enjoy.

The game’s humor, characters, and music are all top-notch, and the gameplay is a mix of third-person shooting and hack-and-slash that is sure to please fans of both genres.

However, the game’s repetitive gameplay and lack of innovation may disappoint some players. Overall, Neptunia Virtual Stars is a solid game that is worth a try for fans of the genre.