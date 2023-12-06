Connect with us

GTA 6 Trailer Drops a Day Early and is Set For 2025 Release

The much-anticipated GTA VI trailer has dropped a day early and shows the first female protagonist of the series.

Published

A confirmed release date of 2025 has been set for Grand Theft Auto VI after the long-awaited trailer dropped a day early.

Ten years after the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto V, its sequel is set for release. Rockstar Games would release the trailer for the game after an online leak.

Fans have waited patiently since the release of GTA V in 2013 for a sequel. The fifth game in the GTA series was given a 10 out of 10 rating and called a “masterpiece” by IGN.

Since its release, it has sold over 190 million copies and generated over $7.7 billion in revenue. This makes it the second highest-selling game of all time, just behind Minecraft.

The GTA VI Trailer

The trailer for the latest game in the series follows the first female lead character called “Lucia.” It also follows a male character who’s not yet named. The companionship between the two is in the prism of a Bonnie-and-Clyde relationship of love and crime.

The setting of GTA VI is a Miami-inspired Vice City. This links back to the 2002 entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise called Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

The trailer also hints at an incorporation of an in-game social media element. This appears to be based on X and TikTok. However, little is known about it.

The trailer continues on with the presumed main character Lucia saying, “The only way we’re going to get through this is by sticking together and being a team.”

It ends with her and the aforementioned male character saying “trust” to one another while staring into each other’s eyes.

The GTA VI trailer also includes much classic Grand Theft Auto iconography. This includes racing cars on the highway, the classic images of speedboats cruising through the water, police chases and bank robberies.

The trailer is set to the Tom Petty classic “Love Is a Long Road,” appropriate for the speeding vehicles throughout the trailer.

Image shows main character Lucia in the GTA VI trailer.
Lucia will be the first female main character in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Credit: Rockstar Games

Lead-Up to the Trailer

The GTA series was launched in 1997 and has become a notoriously violent but well-respected franchise. The series became famous for its open-world concept, usually based on a real city. The games allow players to steal cars, dodge the police, and smuggle weapons.

Official word of GTA VI being developed was announced in 2022 whenever Rockstar Games said that the game was “well underway.”

This would come after Rockstar Games said they were hoping to better their working conditions in 2020, creating much hope for a sequel.

However, last year would provide a setback for Rockstar Games. Development footage of GTA VI would leak in a data breach. A British teenager was apprehended for the event.

Rockstar would confirm in early November that a trailer for the game would be released in “early December.”

The trailer launch was set for December 5, but they would push forward the release of it after an online leak.

Rockstar Games have yet to announce a specific release date. However, the trailer confirmed that it’s set for release in 2025. This means fans must wait at least another full year for the release.

