Full List of Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in September

Every month, Netflix removes many series and movies from its platform, and it is happening again in September. Here is the complete list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK.
September 1st
Aakhri Adaalat (1988)
Alive (1993)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
Todo Sobre El Asado (2016)
War Dogs (2016)
Zodiac (2007)
All at Sea (2010)
Anaconda (1997)
Angels & Demons (2009)
The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)
Carbon (2018)
Sohni Mahiwai (1984)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Space Dandy (2 Seasons)
Cemetary Junction (2010)
Chadi Jawani Budhe Nu (1976)
Chicago Fire (4 Seasons)
Chicago Me (4 Seasons)
The Dream Catchers (2009)
Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)
Elena (2012)
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
The Equalizer (2014)
Exit Wounds (2001)
Gone Girl (2014)
The Great Raid (2005)
Rocco (2016)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Set Up (2011)
The Guardian Brothers (2016)
The Guns of Navarone (1961)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Heidi (1 Season)
In Time (2011)
Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)
The Internship (2013)
The Last Shaman (2016)
Legally Blonde (2001)
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)
The Legend of Hercules (2014)
The Iron Giant (1999)
Jerry Maguire (1996)
Just Go With It (2011)
Justice in the City (2012)
Khoon Khoon (1973)
The Lost Brother (2017)
Love and Shukla (2017)
Manoranjan (1974)
Monte Carlo (2011)
Mujrim (1989)
My Summer Prince (2016)
Naa Bangaaru Talli (2013)
The Notebook (2004)
Old School (2003)
Her (2013)
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
Homefront (2013)
The Hustle (2019)
Olmo & the Seagull (2014)
Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
Petit Ours Brun (1 Season)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
Snatch (2000)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Sudden (2013)
That’s My Boy (2012)
They’ve Gotta Have Us (2018)
Armored (2009)
The Bang Bang Club (2010)
Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable (2019)
Blow (2001)
The Conjuring (2013)
Cujo (1983)
Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
The Distinguished Citizen (2016)
September 2nd
Baxu and the Giants (2019)
Poacher (2018)
Uncover (2019)
Justice (2017)
Monkey Twins (1 Season)
Black Books (3 Seasons)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
September 4th
A Champion Heart (2018)
Staged (Season 1), The Lost Okoroshi (2019)
Enemy Lines (2020)
September 5th
Malcolm X (1992)
The Dawn Wall (2017)
September 6th
All About Love (2017)
The Informer (2019)
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan (2019)
September 8th
Apaches (2016)
Warrior (2011)
The Handmaiden (2016)
September 9th
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)
September 11th
Hail, Caesar! (2016)
September 13th
It Chapter Two (2019)
Baby Mamas (2018)
September 15th
A Nice Girl Like You (2020)
Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)
Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (2017)
Fall of the Krays (2016)
Jump (2009)
The Revenant (2015)
Robot Overlords (2014)
Sample This (2012)
U Want Me 2 Kill Him? (2013)
Man on Fire (2004)
Schumacher (2021)
Stardust (2007)
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Rise of the Krays (2015)
Robert the Bruce (2019)
September 16th
Along Came a Spider (2001)
A Cinderella Story (2004)
Misfits (Seasons 1-5)
September 17th
Ad Vitam (Season 1)
September 18th
Skylines (2020)
The Witch (2015)
Body Cam (2020)
Diamond City (2019)
September 19th
Papillon (2017)
September 20th
Mobile Suit Gundam UC (2014)
Corporate Animals (2019)
September 23rd
Under the Eiffel Tower (2018)
September 24th
VeggieTales in the House (2016)
The Bar (2017)
September 25th
Zulu Man in Japan (2019)
September 26th
The Emoji Movie (2017)
Man of Steel (2013)
September 27th
The Kitchen (2019)
September 28th
Cultivating the Seas: History and Future of the Full-Cycle Cultured Kindai Tuna (2019)