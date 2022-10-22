Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘From Scratch’ Star ‘Kellita Smith’ Height, Roles, Instagram, Age, And More

Avatar photo

Published

From Scratch, From Scratch release date, From Scratch plot, From Scratch cast
Image Credit: Netflix

The brand-new Netflix original series, From Scratch. Just finished watching it? Now’s the best time to learn about Kellita Smith and her accomplishments!

In the new release, Kellita played Lynn. This role was different from what we’re used to seeing this American actress doing, and we loved seeing her take on a new challenge! So interesting that we can’t wait to watch her in other roles, too.

Perhaps you’re just as eager to learn more about Kellita Smith, who has been on many different productions from Scratch. Read on to find out everything you’d like to know about this From Scratch star.

Kellita Smith age

Kellita Smith was born on Jan. 15, 1969, making her 53 years old and a Capricorn. Kellita Smith hails from Chicago, Illinois.

Height of Kellita Smith

Super Stars Bio reports that Kellita is about 5’10”. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Instagram of Kellita Smith

Kellita does indeed have an Instagram account (@kellitasmith1).

Kellita Smith roles

Imperial Dreams (2014) as Tanya
Z Nation (2014) as General Roberta Warren
This Is Us (2021) as Elizabeth Dubois
The Jamie Foxx Show (1997) as Cherise
Retiring Tatiana (2000) as CeCe
Living Single (1993) as Susan
Kingdom Come (2001) as Bernice Talbert
Three Can Play That Game (2007) as Carla
Martin (1994) as Tracy
Sister, Sister (1995) as Tonya

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Sweet Magnolias season 3,Sweet Magnolias season 3 release updates, Sweet Magnolias Netflix, Netflix Sweet Magnolias season 3,Sweet Magnolias season 3 release updates, Sweet Magnolias Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘Sweet Magnolias Season 3’: Writers Share Major Updates

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premiered on Netflix earlier this year, and as a result, we’ve been anxiously counting down the days until it returns...

5 mins ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’: Will There Be A Third Season Of Barbarians On Netflix?

Netflix’s famous German war drama Barbarians is back for its second season with more exciting fight sequences, bloodshed, and intensity. But those who have...

9 mins ago
Best Amy Schumer movies, Best Amy Schumer shows, Amy Schumer Best Amy Schumer movies, Best Amy Schumer shows, Amy Schumer

Entertainment

Amy Schumer’s Best Movies, Shows, & Stand-Up Specials

Amy Schumer has made us laugh for her entire career in comedy. She won’t stop any time soon, and she will be back in...

13 mins ago
The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot

Entertainment

Who’s in ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton?

The Stranger is a Netflix original thriller film starring Joel Edgerton as the leading role. This gripping story is saturated with suspenseful moments, and...

11 hours ago
The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast The Crown season 5, The Crown season 5 release date, The Crown season 5 cast

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About the New Season

The Crown, Netflix’s newest drama, is one of the most talked-about shows. After a strong debut in 2020, it was the first Netflix show...

11 hours ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

‘The Crown’ Season 5: Netflix Says It Will ‘Not Show Car Crash’ Involving Princess Diana

Many people remember Princess Diana and still mourn her untimely death, even 20 years after the tragic accident. It’s still hard, especially for those...

11 hours ago
Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi release date, Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi cast

Entertainment

‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: What is Netflix’s Latest Documentary Series About?

True crime fans have been rewarded with the addition of recent Netflix original programming like the Jeffrey Dahmer series and its follow-up Conversations with...

21 hours ago
The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot The Stranger, The Stranger release date, The Stranger cast, The Stranger plot

Entertainment

What is Australian Thriller ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton About?

The Stranger, a new film from Joel Edgerton on Netflix, is coming to a screen near you. If you want to know more about...

21 hours ago
Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review Killer Sally, Killer Sally cast, Killer Sally plot, Killer Sally review

Entertainment

What is Netflix’s New True-Crime Docuseries ‘Killer Sally’ About?

A new true crime docuseries called Killer Sally is coming to Netflix next month. Here’s everything you need to know about it. “Killer Sally”...

21 hours ago
The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season The Blacklist season 10, The Blacklist, The Blacklist new season

Entertainment

When Does ‘Blacklist’ Season 10 Come Out on Netflix?

When we look at the most-watched shows on Netflix, season nine of The Blacklist makes a clear appearance. Fans have been eager to find...

21 hours ago
Barbarians season 2, Barbarians Barbarians season 2, Barbarians

Entertainment

‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & Time, Official Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More

If you enjoyed watching the German historical war drama, Barbarians when it first came out on Netflix in 2020, you’ll be excited to know...

21 hours ago
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself plot

Entertainment

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’: Plot, Official Trailer, Full Cast, And More

If you like fantasy, drama, and witchy business, then you’re going to love Netflix’s latest release! Netflix’s new original series Bastard Son & The...

21 hours ago