Firefly Lane’s ‘Greg Germann’ Height Instagram, Age, Roles, And More

After waiting nearly two years, Firefly Lane season 2 was finally released on December 2, 2022. If you have watched it before and watching season 2, then you would have noticed a few new faces on the cast list. One new addition is Greg Germann, who plays Benedict Binswanger.

His character is described as having “some big secrets,” which, without giving away any spoilers for the new episodes, may be revealed during his campaign to become Governor this season.

Age of Greg Germann age

Greg Germann is 64 years old. He was born in 1958 on February 26, meaning he will be celebrating his 65th birthday in the new year! Greg Germann’s star sign is Pisces.

Height of Greg Germann

According to Celebrity Heights, the American actor stands 5 feet 10 inches tall.

The Instagram handle of Greg Germann

Do you want to follow Greg Germann on Instagram? You can start by finding him on Instagram under the handle @greg.germann. The Benedict actor currently has more than 270,000 Instagram followers.

Greg Germann roles

The Good Fight (2022)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2020)

Foster Boy (2019)

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History (2019)

Friends from College (2017-2020)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2017)

