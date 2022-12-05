‘Firefly Lane’ Season 3: Will There Be Another Season? Here’s Everything We Know

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke have returned as Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey in Firefly Lane season 2, part 1, and everyone seems to talk about it. Fortunately, we haven’t seen the last of the unlikely best friends because Firefly Lane will return with the second part of season 2 in 2023.

But sadly, there will not be a Firefly Lane season 3. On October 3rd, Netflix declared that Firefly Lane season 2 would be the final season. However, to soften the blow, the streamer said that the second season would have 16 episodes split into two parts. The first nine episodes were released on December 2nd, and the remaining seven will be released in 2023.

Those who watched Firefly Lane season 2, part 1 in its entirety, would understand why the drama series doesn’t necessarily require a third season. As much as it hurts, Tully and Kate’s story can easily end in the second season, and the show’s creative team and Netflix also know this. However, the additional six episodes were necessary to finish up the series.

Let’s just hope that the writers end the show with a bang.

