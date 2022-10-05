‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Release Date Confirmed for December 2022

The second season of the popular Netflix series Firely Lane will be coming soon this fall. Fans have been waiting a while to see what happens next, and now they finally have their answer!

Along with the release date news on Oct. 3, Netflix also announced that the second and final season would be super-sized and split into two parts.

Fans have been waiting for a new season for years, and now that it has an end date in sight, they want to make sure they get a big finale. The show’s publishing company made the decision to end the series when season 2 airs, so fans should enjoy this final dose of the comedy series while they can.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second season of Firefly Lane won’t be released in October, but it will be out in December.

There are two sets of episodes. The first nine will be released Friday, Dec. 2, and the remaining seven will come on December 2023.

The silver lining with the Firefly Lane series is that we found out there will be a final episode. It is possible the second part could show up early in 2023.

For further updates, Please stay tuned.