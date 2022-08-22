FBI: International Season 2: Cast, Promo, Synopsis, Premiere date, And More

FBI: International Season 2 is officially happening and will be here before we know it.

We are certainly ready to see the Fly Team back in action. Sadly, the team will have one member, but a new member is joining.

We do have a premiere date for now. CBS has confirmed that FBI: International Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, 20 September.

The cast of FBI: International Season 2

Christiane Paul is the only member of the cast who is leaving. We got to see everyone say goodbye to Jaeger at the end of the first season, but it took a while for the series to confirm that Christiane Paul would not be back.

Eva-Jane Willis will join the cast as the Europol agent. She will play Megan “Smitty” Garretson, who has undercover experience, which could come into use for the team. Green will return as Tank.

Other cast members returning are:

Carter Redwood as Andre Raines

Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett

The promo of FBI: International Season 2

CBS is still to release a promo for the season. This could come any day to prepare us for the new season. We’ll be sure to keep an eye on this.

For further updates, please stay tuned.