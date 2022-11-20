Everything We Know About Disney’s New Star Wars Series ‘The Acolyte’

A new Star Wars series, called “The Acolyte“, is said to be in production as the new cast members and plot details get revealed.

The Star Wars world is massive. It occupies numerous extraordinary feature films, including the original franchise, prequel trilogy, and sequel. And not forgetting The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and Boba Fett on the steaming platform Disney+. With a new addition at hand, the world of Star Wars is said to expand continually.

The Acolyte takes place towards the end of the High Republic period and is set in the world of, as mentioned, “shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers.”

The mystery-thriller, as reported by Deadline, will follow a former Padawan who, in the story with her Master to investigate a series of crimes happening around but what they will confront is much greater than what they anticipated.

In July 2022, the first actress to be a member of the cast was Amandla Stenberg starring in the film The Hate U Give. Later in September, brought in pictures were more actors, including Lee Jung-Jae from the famous globe-trotting Korean series called Squid Game, Manny Jacinto from A Good Place, Jodie Turner-Smith from The Last Ship, and Charlie Barnett from the Russian Doll.

Finally, recently in November, the additional cast members soon to join the series were confirmed. These included Define Keen, starring in His Dark Materials; Rebecca Henderson, who was seen in Inventing Anna, Carrie-Anne Moss, coming from Marvel’s Jessica Jones; and Dean-Charles Chapman, who was seen in Game of Thrones.

The Acolyte seems to be an exciting new look at the world of Star Wars. The series is currently in production; the release will take longer and be released on Disney+.