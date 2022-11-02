Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Evil Dead Rise’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

Avatar photo

Published

Evil Dead Rise, Evil Dead Rise plot, Evil Dead Rise updates
Image Credit: Ghost House Pictures

You will be excited to know that the iconic Evil Dead franchise is getting another instalment! Are you ready!? Evil Dead Rise is coming to a big screen near you next year.

Bruce Campbell won’t be appearing onscreen this time, but he is taking charge as a producer of Evil Dead, Collider reports. Lee Cronin serves as director.

This is the fifth instalment in the franchise, which Sam Raimi created. Its predecessors are Army of Darkness (1992), The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead (2013), and Evil Dead II (1987). There’s also a short film called Within the Woods, as well as a television series that ran from 2015 to 2018. The show was called Ash vs Evil Dead. There’s so much content in the franchise! Have you seen it all?

Evil Dead Rise cast

Lily Sullivan will play Beth, and Alyssa Sutherland will take on the role of Ellie, one of the estranged sisters.

Here is the complete cast list:

Mia Challis
Morgan Davies
Nell Fisher
Tai Wano
Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, one of the sisters
Lily Sullivan as Beth, one of the sisters
Jayden Daniels
Billy Reynolds-McCarthy
Gabrielle Echols

Release Date of Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead is set to make its theatrical debut on Friday, April 21, 2023.

For further updates on Evil Dead, Please stay tuned.

In this article:, , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Umbrella Academy, The Umbrella Academy cast

Entertainment

When Will ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Come to Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy season 4 was confirmed after two months of season 3. When will we watch The Umbrella Academy season 4 episodes on...

5 hours ago
Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Release Date, Full Cast List, and Everything Else You Need to Know

November 4 is approaching, and you know what that means. Enola Holmes 2 is coming on November 4, Fans of Millie Bobby Brown have...

5 hours ago
Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review Manifest season 4, Manifest season 4 cast, Manifest season 4 plot, Manifest season 4 review

Entertainment

‘Manifest’ Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Synopsis, Cast, Episode Count and More

Last year, when NBC cancelled Manifest, it seemed like the show would join a long list of shows to have gone out with so...

5 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Marie Elizabeth Spannhake Case: Where are Cameron and Janice Hooker Now?

The 19-year-old Marie Elizabeth had just relocated to Chico, California, with her fiancé a couple of months before she went missing. Her disappearance is...

6 hours ago
Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot Don’t Worry Darling, Don’t Worry Darling cast, Don’t Worry Darling plot

Entertainment

When is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Coming to HBO Max?

Don’t Worry Darling was released on September 23, 2022. and exceeded the expectations of many audiences, as the 2022 title explored the horrors that...

6 hours ago
Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2 Grey’s Anatomy season 19, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 plot, Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 episode 2

Entertainment

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Release Update: Will Will the New Series Hit Netflix?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is bringing us new interns and a bit of a reboot. When will season 19’s episodes come on Netflix? Is...

6 hours ago
Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode 1, Unsolved Mysteries volume 3 episode review

Entertainment

‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Abdul Khan and Rabia Khalid Case: What Happened to Aziz?

Yesterday, Netflix released the final three episodes of Unsolved Mysteries volume 3, that explore multiple suspicious deaths and disappearances. The last episode, “Abducted by...

9 hours ago
The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot The Crown season 6, The Crown, The Crown season 6 plot

Entertainment

When Will ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Come to Netflix?

The Crown season 5 is coming this month. But will we see the next part of the Royal Family story? There is still one...

9 hours ago
Squid Game season 2, Squid Game season 2 release date, Squid Game season 2 netflix, netflix Squid Game season 2, Squid Game season 2 release date, Squid Game season 2 netflix, netflix

Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Update: Expected Release Date and Everything Else We Know

Squid Game season 2 is one of Netflix’s most highly anticipated releases. Squid Game was an excellent success for Netflix, and despite taking over...

9 hours ago
Call Jane, Call Jane cast, Call Jane plot, Call Jane review Call Jane, Call Jane cast, Call Jane plot, Call Jane review

Entertainment

Is ‘Call Jane’ Starring Elizabeth Banks on Netflix?

The film Call Jane has achieved impressive scores on Rotten Tomatoes, and many people are eager to see the movie’s poignant story. But can...

1 day ago
Armageddon Time, Armageddon Time plot, Armageddon Time cast, Armageddon Time review Armageddon Time, Armageddon Time plot, Armageddon Time cast, Armageddon Time review

Entertainment

Is ‘Armageddon Time’ Starring Anne Hathaway on Netflix?

Armageddon Time, made on a $15 million budget, boasts an intriguing story and an impressive cast that viewers will not want to miss. The...

1 day ago
Randall Park, Randall Park bio, Randall Park height, Randall Park instagram Randall Park, Randall Park bio, Randall Park height, Randall Park instagram

Entertainment

Randall Park: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Star

Blockbuster is almost here! The workplace comedy will premiere on Netflix, and we’ll get to meet a bunch of new characters in the workplace...

1 day ago