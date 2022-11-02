‘Evil Dead Rise’: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and Everything Else We Know

You will be excited to know that the iconic Evil Dead franchise is getting another instalment! Are you ready!? Evil Dead Rise is coming to a big screen near you next year.

Bruce Campbell won’t be appearing onscreen this time, but he is taking charge as a producer of Evil Dead, Collider reports. Lee Cronin serves as director.

This is the fifth instalment in the franchise, which Sam Raimi created. Its predecessors are Army of Darkness (1992), The Evil Dead (1981), Evil Dead (2013), and Evil Dead II (1987). There’s also a short film called Within the Woods, as well as a television series that ran from 2015 to 2018. The show was called Ash vs Evil Dead. There’s so much content in the franchise! Have you seen it all?

Evil Dead Rise cast

Lily Sullivan will play Beth, and Alyssa Sutherland will take on the role of Ellie, one of the estranged sisters.

Here is the complete cast list:

Mia Challis

Morgan Davies

Nell Fisher

Tai Wano

Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, one of the sisters

Lily Sullivan as Beth, one of the sisters

Jayden Daniels

Billy Reynolds-McCarthy

Gabrielle Echols

Release Date of Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead is set to make its theatrical debut on Friday, April 21, 2023.

For further updates on Evil Dead, Please stay tuned.