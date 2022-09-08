‘End of the Road’: Cast, Plot, Release Date, and Everything Else We Know

End of the Road is the latest Netflix thriller film coming our way this week and End of the Road is releasing on September 9.

A recent widow, Queen Latifah wants to get a fresh start after her last husband. Unfortunately, her hopes of a road trip are dashed when she and her family find themselves in the crosshair of a mysterious killer. Brenda, Brenda’s kids, and her brother Reggie get trapped by a killer in the New Mexico desert, completely cut off from help.

Can they survive? Millicent Shelton directed the film End of the Road promises to be a nail-biting suspense thriller.

Ludacris and Queen Latifah are the leads of the movie as two siblings who must fight for their survival when murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them headfirst into danger.

End of the Road cast

Learn more about the other End of the Road cast members and who they play below:

Queen Latifah as Brenda

Shaun Dixon (Kid’s Crew, The Exit Row) as Cam

Frances Lee McCain (Back to the Future, Gremlins) as Val

Beau Bridges (Homeland, The Descendants)

Mychala Faith Lee (Truth Be Told, The Greatest Inheritance) as Kelly

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Reggie

Trailer of End of the Road

For further updates on The End of the Road, Please stay tuned.