Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast, Release Updates, and More

The third season of Emily in Paris is coming soon, and luckily the fourth season of Emily in Paris is also on the way.

The series earned a two-season renewal for the third and fourth seasons in January 2022, and it was not long after the premiere of season 2 on Netflix in December 2021. Even though the series hasn’t been well-loved by critics, the fan-favorite romantic comedy proved to be a big hit.

In September 2022, Variety confirmed a rumor that Emily in Paris season 3 and Emily in Paris season 4 were being filmed back-to-back. However, additional details about the production schedule for the fourth season are not out yet, and the fourth season is currently being filmed in Paris.

If we were to make a prediction, we would assume that the production would wrap sometime this fall before the end of the year.

As the seasons are being filmed back-to-back, the filming of the fourth season should be completed by the time season 3 releases on Netflix. Considering this, the wait time could be much shorter. Still, five months of post-production can be expected.

The cast of Emily in Paris will involve:-

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

Camille Razat as Camille

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

