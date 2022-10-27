Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

Avatar photo

Published

elite, elite season 7, elite new season, elite Netflix
Image Credit: Netflix

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s sixth season is set to premiere on November 18.

Elite is a popular teen series on Netflix, so it’s not surprising that it was handed the seventh season. The show was created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero and follows a group of students attending the fictional prestigious high school, Las Encinas.

Elite is an addicting show that explores many different content themes. It also has its share of mysteries and shocking twists, which keeps the audience coming back for more. It could also be said to be a mixture of TV shows like Gossip Girl, Riverdale, and How to Get Away with Murder.

The cast has changed drastically with the sixth season, and however, it looks like one of the original cast members will be making his return in Elite season 7. Continue reading to find out everything there is to know about this upcoming seventh season.

Is Elite season 7 filming?

Not yet! Netflix announced that production will get started “in the coming weeks.” We’ll make sure to update you with the production schedule once we find out.

Elite season 7 release updates

Our prediction is that this movie will be releasing sometime in 2023. It’s too early to say when it will be out because we’re still early in filmmaking.

Elite season 7 cast

Here’s the cast list for Elite season 7 below:

Gleb Abrosimov
Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia
Iván Mendes
Maribel Verdú
Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa
Fernando Líndez
Alejandro Albarracín
Mirela Balic

In this article:, , , , ,
Avatar photo
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

You May Also Like

Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2, Enola Holmes 2 update

Entertainment

6 Unmissable New Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2022

November is an amazing month for Netflix movies, with the highly-anticipated Enola Holmes 2 coming out in November. You’ll also find plenty of Christmas...

6 hours ago
Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio Blockbuster, Kamaia Fairburn, Kamaia Fairburn Netflix, Kamaia Fairburn bio

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Kamaia Fairburn’s Age, Height, Bio, Instagram, and Roles

Up-and-coming actress Kamaia Fairburn plays the edgy teenager Kayla in the upcoming Netflix workplace comedy series Blockbuster, co-starring Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Madeleine Arthur,...

6 hours ago
Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix Madeleine Arthur, Madeleine Arthur Age, Madeleine Arthur height, Madeleine Arthur netflix

Entertainment

Blockbuster Star Madeleine Arthur Age, Height, Instagram, Roles: All You Need to Know

Fresh off her spooky role in the Netflix thriller Devil In Ohio, actress Madeleine Arthur is switching things up with a studio comedy where...

6 hours ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2, Part 2: Release Updates, Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and More

Netflix just announced a release date for The Upshaws Season 2 Part 2. The first part of the second series premiered on June 29th...

6 hours ago
Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Are Reportedly Working on a Aaron Hernandez Limited Series with Jon Bernthal

When Netflix’s new limited series starring Evan Peters on convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer arrived on September 21, no one could have predicted the success...

6 hours ago
That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review That ’90s Show, That ’90s Show plot, That ’90s Show cast, That ’90s Show review

Entertainment

‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Updates: When Could The ‘That ‘70s Show’ Spinoff Arrive On Netflix?

We’re quickly approaching the end of 2022, and it’s making us more and more anxious about the possibility of That ’90s Show coming out...

6 hours ago
Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse Eddie Redmayne, Eddie Redmayne Netflix,Eddie Redmayne the good nurse

Entertainment

Best Eddie Redmayne Movies Streaming on Netflix Right Now

We’re close to demanding Netflix to add more of Eddie Redmayne’s best movies on its streaming service. (Their failure to add The Yellow Handkerchief...

6 hours ago
The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, The Conjuring Netflix, Netflix

Entertainment

‘The Conjuring’ Movies: Are They Available to Watch on Netflix?

Plenty of horror movies will get you in the Halloween spirit. But if you’re looking for one of the best, we recommend The Conjuring....

6 hours ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘The Good Nurse’: What Drugs Did Charles Cullen Use to Kill His Patients?

Watch The Good Nurse on Netflix if you want a thrilling movie experience. This movie tells the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, who...

6 hours ago
The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix The Upshaws, The Upshaws cast, The Upshaws plot, The Upshaws Netflix

Entertainment

Netflix Confirms Sitcom ‘The Upshaws’ Will Return for a Third Season

Netflix has announced that the hilarious sitcom “The Upshaws,” starring comedian Wanda Sykes, will be returning for two more seasons! The upcoming third season...

6 hours ago
The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix The Lying Life of Adults, The Lying Life of Adults cast, The Lying Life of Adults plot, The Lying Life of Adults Netflix

Entertainment

‘Lying Life of Adults’ Release Date, Cast, Synopsis and Everything Else We Know

What’s coming next to Netflix next year? A new European drama called The Lying Life of Adults. It’s based on the book by Elena...

1 day ago
The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast The Good Nurse, The Good Nurse Release Date, The Good Nurse Plot, The Good Nurse cast

Entertainment

‘The Good Nurse’: How was Charles Cullen Finally Caught?

After being released in select theaters on October 19, The Good Nurse finally arrives on Netflix on October 26, and subscribers are ready to...

1 day ago