‘Elite’ Season 7: Filming Update, Expected Release Date, Cast, and More

This week, Netflix dropped a short video that revealed their new season of “Elite” is set to premiere on October 25, and the show’s sixth season is set to premiere on November 18.

Elite is a popular teen series on Netflix, so it’s not surprising that it was handed the seventh season. The show was created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero and follows a group of students attending the fictional prestigious high school, Las Encinas.

Elite is an addicting show that explores many different content themes. It also has its share of mysteries and shocking twists, which keeps the audience coming back for more. It could also be said to be a mixture of TV shows like Gossip Girl, Riverdale, and How to Get Away with Murder.

The cast has changed drastically with the sixth season, and however, it looks like one of the original cast members will be making his return in Elite season 7. Continue reading to find out everything there is to know about this upcoming seventh season.

Is Elite season 7 filming?

Not yet! Netflix announced that production will get started “in the coming weeks.” We’ll make sure to update you with the production schedule once we find out.

Elite season 7 release updates

Our prediction is that this movie will be releasing sometime in 2023. It’s too early to say when it will be out because we’re still early in filmmaking.

Elite season 7 cast

Here’s the cast list for Elite season 7 below:

Gleb Abrosimov

Nadia Al Saidi as Sonia

Iván Mendes

Maribel Verdú

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Fernando Líndez

Alejandro Albarracín

Mirela Balic