‘Echoes’: Netflix Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

A new mystery thriller is going to arrive on Netflix. It’s a limited drama series titled- Echoes. It will start streaming on Friday, August 19th

The cast in this upcoming show includes:

Michelle Monaghan as twins Leni and Gina, Matt Bomer as Jack Beck,

Daniel Sunjata as Charlie Davenport,

Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss,

Jonathan Tucker as Dylan James, and

Ali Stroker as Claudia

Vanessa Gazy has created, written, and executive produced this show himself. Showrunners Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples also served as the executive producers alongside Imogen Banks.

Unusually Netflix shows contain 8 to 10 episodes per season. However, it might vary.

With the premiere of Echoes, seven episodes will be added to Netflix. It’s not surprising as the show is supposed to be a miniseries.

The creative team and the streaming service have already decided on the length of the story. Their objective is to pace and balance the viewers and keep them engaged. It is a limited series, but it doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be a second season. Let’s not jump ahead of ourselves and wait for the series to arrive.

According to Netflix, the story of Echoes revolves around two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. These twins have secretly swapped their lives since they were children. This has led them to live a double life even after becoming adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child. However, everything in their “perfectly choreographed” world starts to fall apart when one of the sisters goes missing.